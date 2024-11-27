I've been testing this Game Boy micro-inspired handheld throughout Black Friday, and it's a steal for under $45

I spent a lot of my time reviewing handhelds, and I even make time to test them during chaotic events like Black Friday. Sometimes that comes in extremely handy, as the Game Boy shaped emulation device I've been using to play Crash Team Racing in between hunting for deals just showed up for very cheap.

Thanks to the magic of Black Friday, you can now grab the Anbernic RG 28XX for $43.99 at Amazon, saving 20% in the process. It'll normally set you back $54.99, but it's now cheaper than more of the PS5 games I'm waiting to buy on payday (looking at you, Silent Hill 2.) Maybe it's just me, but seeing best gaming handheld contenders pop up for less during the sales is what keeps me energized through the sales, so more of this please!

I've checked other retailers to save you any price comparison hassle, and Amazon is taking the lead with this RG 28XX discount. Geekbuying, of my favorite handheld stores, has the same model available for $49.99, and while you can grab one for $42.66 at Aliexpress, shipping will take a lot longer.

Should you buy the Anbernic RG 28XX?

There's no shortage of cheap emulation handhelds out there, but the Anbernic RG 28XX is on track to be my favorite budget retro console of the year. Some of that can be attributed to its Game Boy Micro-inspired getup and that fact it'll fit in that tiny mysterious pocket on your jeans (you know the one.) But, it ultimately wins me over with just how solid and capable a device it actually is, providing an exceptional experience under $50 to say the least.

Like many other Anbernic handhelds out there, the RG 28XX uses a custom 64-it Linux OS that's pre-loaded with emulators. You'll be able to run everything from NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis adventures to 3D outings from the PS1 and PSP back catalogue. Your performance milage will vary based on the game you're trying to play, but since the console pairs a H700 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 chip with a 640 x 480 IPS screen, you'll be able to stick to native resolution rather than trying to satisfy a higher res display.

As I already spoiled, I've personally been using the Anbernic RG 28XX to play lots of Crash Team Racing. Don't tell me partner, but I've actually been using it as an excuse to practice the classic kart racer to I can beat her next time we play, and the tiny handheld is surprisingly handy for that despite its smaller controls. Before testing, I was convinced the cramped Game Boy micro-style layout would be a nightmare for anything outside the GBA's library. But, it's actually far more comfortable than you'd think, and the D-pad, shoulder, and face buttons feature a nice reassuring click.

If you're looking for a handheld that'll fair well with PS2, Dreamcast, and other slightly newer consoles, you'll probably want to spend a bit more to do those systems justice. This will sound silly, but I view the RG 28XX as a handheld for handheld games, and while it really impressed me with how it handles PS1 and PSP games, its ARM chip can't really handle PlayStation 2.

If you're hellbent on exploring Sony's iconic 2000s library, I'd instead point you towards something with more oomph like the Razer Edge since it's going for $212.48 right now or even the Anbernic RG Cube. Yes, I'm aware that if you're looking at a sub $50 handheld you're probably not willing to remotely spend that much, but that's what being able to run PS2 games will set you back.

Of course, if you're going to be spending that kind of cash anyway, you might as well browse Black Friday Steam Deck deals. That said, if you really aren't thinking about buying a Steam Deck OLED or Asus ROG Ally anytime soon and really just need a pocket sized pal to play some '90s favorites, I'd highly reccomend picking up an RG 28XX. It'd also make for a fantastic gift, so even if you're not personally in need of a tiny emulation device, your dad might love it.

