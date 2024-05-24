I can’t live without this Asus ROG Ally charger dock - and Best Buy just dropped it to a record-low price

I picked up the official Asus ROG Ally charger dock last Black Friday, and it’s been a core element of my setup ever since. Its simple connection system, ease of use with just about any screen you can imagine, and full 30W turbo mode support means it’s up there with the best - it just always had a $64.99 MSRP dragging it down.

Until this weekend’s Memorial Day sales that is. Best Buy has slashed the price of this 65W charger down to just $29.99, making it a must-see for any ROG Ally owners on the hunt for a discount. I’ve only ever seen those numbers trickle down to the mid $40s in the past, making today’s price a brand new record-low. Considering we’ve only seen a handful of deals on this device in the last few months (and the last was way back in April) that’s a fantastic result.

$30 is an excellent position for this particular charger. It means it’s now cheaper than our favorite Steam Deck dock for travel, the Acefast GaN (currently $39.99 at Amazon). At this price, I’d recommend Asus’s option first - even if you’re on Steam Deck, we’ve tested it with both gaming handhelds and everything runs smooth.

You want to play your handheld on your TV

You regularly travel with the Ally or Steam Deck

You want to play with a controller



Should you buy the Asus ROG Ally charger dock?

I never really used to dock my Asus ROG Ally - I wanted a handheld PC for a reason, after all. However, that Black Friday offer, combined with an upcoming two week stint without my PS5, turned the tables. It opened up a whole new world of functionality for me, allowing for a seamless transition between playing in handheld mode and using a separate controller on the big screen.

The dock itself is capable of running at 1080p resolution over 120Hz or 4K at 60Hz, with an HDMI 2 output and USB Type-A peripheral support (I usually plug in the EasySMX X10 controller). 65W fast-charging via USB-C keeps the console up and running even at the full 30W power whack which means even more demanding titles can hit a TV with everything they need to remain stable. When I’m home, the charger acts as a second cable to use from bed or when connecting to a separate monitor and it’s always the first thing I pack when I’m working out a tech bag for an upcoming trip. Even if I don’t end up with time to spare in front of a TV, it’s always used as an extra charger.

I spent far more than $29.99 on the Asus ROG Ally charger dock, and I’m still happy with it every day. If you’re looking to expand your functionality or you’re simply after an easy everyday docking solution I wouldn’t let this opportunity go.

TIP: Once you get it out of the box, update the firmware. I didn’t realize this was an option until fairly recently but it means better third-party cable support and functionality for the Nintendo Switch.

