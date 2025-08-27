"Built to game with Xbox" - Microsoft says these handhelds will get the same features as the ROG Xbox Ally, but I've got beef with its picks

Microsoft likes to point at things these days and proclaim, "This is an Xbox", and that extends to existing gaming handhelds. The company even has a shortlist of devices it believes will deliver an experience on par with the upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally thanks to their specs, but it's seemingly trying to ignore the portable PC I'd recommend to most players.

Over at Microsoft's Xbox on Handhelds page, the gaming giant runs through features set to debut with the ROG Xbox Ally range. However, it also spotlights portable PCs like the MSI Claw 8 AI+, the recently released Lenovo Legion Go S, and the Asus ROG Ally X as "built to game with Xbox", which means all three should gain all the same Windows 11 optimization perks.

That's great news for anyone who owns one of those handhelds, but I almost feel like Microsoft is pretending the OG Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go aren't a thing. Both options are still available, and while I'd wait for a discount before grabbing one, they feel like better value than the cheapest ROG Xbox Ally on paper, largely thanks to their Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Okay, so what's the dealio? Why would Microsoft not mention one of the most popular Windows 11 handhelds out there? You could use specs as an excuse since it's older than the company's picks, but that Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset actually packs more of a punch than the Ryzen Z2 Go.

The original ROG Ally also has nearly identical specs to the white ROG Xbox Ally, and the only real differences side by side are the weaker APU included with the latter and ergonomic grips around the back. If the new handheld ends up costing significantly more than the OG device, advertising the fact that new features are coming to the latter could be a pretty bad look, and that could ultimately be the reason for the omission.

That said, the ROG Ally's absence on the Xbox on Handhelds page doesn't necessarily mean it'll miss out on new Windows 11 features. I suspect the perks will roll out to any device that supports the latest version of Microsoft's operating system after the ROG Xbox Ally makes its debut. But if select devices do miss out on optimizations, it could force players to upgrade their portables regardless of their specs.

(Image credit: Future)

There are ultimately reasons why you'll want to grab the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X or its cheaper counterpart later this year. Ergonomic tweaks mean you should end up with a level of console comfort not unlike the PlayStation Portal with its DualSense sensibilities, and features like its "Windows Performance Fit" indicator will help combat browsing compatible games similarly to the Steam Deck OLED.

You'll also be able to tap into "Advanced shader delivery" tricks that'll load in texture packs as your game downloads to speed things up, and Microsoft even has its own "Automatic Super Resolution" AI upscaling in the works that'll leverage your handheld's NPU.

That latter feature is something that'll likely be exclusive to Ryzen Z2 handhelds since the older Ryzen Z1 chips lack an NPU, which includes the Asus ROG Ally X. I do find it a little weird that Microsoft is highlighting the portable as "Built to game with Xbox" based on that fact, but it could be a sign that'll get other non-AI perks.

We'll simply need to wait and see which ROG Xbox Ally features make their way to other handhelds, too, once the updates officially arrive, and that could ultimately help the new devices stand out from the crowd. If every Windows 11 device ends up with the same tools, though, it'll be pretty difficult to recommend the cheaper Xbox handheld unless the OG ROG Ally vanishes for good.

