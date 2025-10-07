You don't even need to be a gamer to appreciate this record-breaking Corsair mouse deal this Prime Day

Every now and then, a gadget comes along that I can recommend to everyone - not just my gaming pals. That's what happened when the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE landed on my desk earlier this year and now I'm very happy to report it's cheaper than ever before.

The MMO gaming mouse has just dropped to $79.99 for only the second time in its life, thanks to Amazon's current Prime Day deals. That's a $60 saving on the $139.99 MSRP where I normally only ever see $40 off when it's on sale. The best part? This is one of the best gaming mouse models I've tested, but it's just as stacked for productivity.

That's because of that 12-button array on the side.

This is a staple of dedicated MMO mice, which need to have plenty of space for a wide range of easily accessible keybindings in-game. I've never been a massive fan of these titles, so I was pleasantly surprised to find that the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE performs just as well in my day to day work.

Every single one of those buttons can be mapped to whatever you need. I personally had everything set up with volume controls, regular keyboard shortcuts, media playback, and Chrome tab navigation on each column. Once I'd nailed that muscle memory, I absolutely flew through my day.

Not only that, but because Corsair now owns Elgato you're also getting full Stream Deck functionality in here. That means access to the full library of plugins built around not just streaming, but productivity as well. So no, you don't need to be a gamer to get value out of this premium gaming mouse deal.

Should you buy the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE?

(Image credit: Future)

Ultimately, whether that means you should dive straight into the 12-button world depends on how committed you are to integrating it into your setup. If you're also a gamer you're going to get more mileage out of that 33,000 DPI and 750 IPS tracking speed. However, the 114g weight (and the particular balancing going on here) means it's not ideal for faster paced first-person shooters.

At $79.99, though, non-gamers have license to ignore those more premium specs. Instead, it's the solid 150 hour battery life, easy 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless connections, and - of course - those lovely buttons that need to prove their worth.

If you're upgrading your setup with a wireless pointer, or simply want to streamline your workflow without relying on a completely separate macro pad, this is a winner.

Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE | $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon

