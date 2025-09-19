This gaming mouse used to be my go-to recommendation, now a new record-low price puts it firmly back on top

I'm constantly on a hunt for the best gaming mouse, testing dozens of rodents and ranking them in my list of top recommendations. Before Razer launched the Deathadder V4 Pro, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX was king of the castle. Now a $50 discount makes it a must-see this weekend.

You'll find the 60g esports gaming mouse available for $129.99 at Amazon, down from the original $179.99 MSRP. That starting price has risen since I first reviewed the DEX, but today's sale rate still represents a record-low. I'd only ever seen this model at $139.99 in previous discounts and they were few and far between.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX | $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Logitech has sneakily upped the price of its Superlight 2 DEX in recent months - it originally launched at $159.99. Still, with $50 off the final price we're at a record-low here. Buy it if: ✅ You play competitively

✅ You prefer a chunkier build

✅ You want high-speed polling rates Don't buy it if: ❌ You use a fingertip grip

❌ You need Bluetooth Price check: Best Buy: $129.99 | Walmart: $179.99 Read more ▼

At $129.99, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX is now considerably cheaper than the Razer Deathadder V4 Pro.

The latter currently sits at the top of my recommendation list, thanks to its higher quality sensor, lower weight, and longer battery life. With today's discount, though, the number's don't quite match up.

You'll be spending $169.99 on the Razer DAV4 at Amazon - a full $40 more than the Superlight 2 DEX. Considering most players aren't elite esports professionals who will make the most of those smaller improvements, Logitech is winning the battle this weekend.

Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX?

Logitech's flagship offers better value when compared against Razer's big guns, then. But is it the right gaming mouse for you?

I'll be the first to admit, I was surprised when I first took the Superlight 2 DEX out of the box. I wasn't the biggest fan of the original Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2. Its flat side design was a little uninspired and it never curved naturally with my hand.

The DEX rectifies that straight away. There's a much higher gradient to this side panel, with a natural, comfortable sweep to the left flank that makes gripping and relaxing infinitely more enjoyable. Not only that, but these are particularly satisfying main clicks. If you like a contoured chassis shape with deep, almost thocky switches you're going to have a great time here.

That 60g form factor stays nimble on the battlefield, but with a reassuring heft to each movement. That's a comforting amount of precision and control without sacrificing twitch-reflex speed.

If you want to spend a little less you can opt instead for the Keychron M7 8K. You're not getting the rock-solid build quality or the sensor speed of Logitech's model here, but you are still keeping 8,000Hz polling and a comfortable frame. You'll also find a spare $60 in your pocket at the end of it - the M7 8K comes in at just $69.99 at Amazon. It is, after all, the best wireless gaming mouse for sheer value that I've tested.

I'm also rounding up plenty more of the best Logitech gaming mice and best Razer mouse models on the market. Or, take a look at the best gaming keyboards for more setup upgrades.