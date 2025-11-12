I've transformed HyperX's Pulsefire Saga Pro into my dream gaming mouse with the power of 3D printing, and you can too with this early Black Friday deal

I'm the type of PC player who holds onto a gaming mouse longer than I probably should. That's because once I find something I like, I find it difficult to switch things up, but now that I've got HyperX's ridiculously customizable rodent as part of my setup, I genuinely might never have to deal with changing mice ever again.

That ultimately helps the HyperX Pulsefire Saga take on even the best gaming mouse options out there, and if it sounds like your dream clicker, you'll want to grab one while it's $99.99 at Amazon. It'll normally set you back $119.99 without a discount, but this early Black Friday gaming deal helps it reach its lowest price yet.