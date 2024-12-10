This NES gaming keyboard is the perfect gift for retro fans, but you'll need to be quick to grab this record-low price

I look for this NES version of 8BitDo's retro mechanical gaming keyboard every time the brand is on sale, and this time Best Buy has a record-low price on a bumper pack of nostalgic goodness. This is a rare offer, not just because of the additional joystick included, but because it's usually the less popular Fami Edition that sees the majority of price cuts. The NES-styled deck is often stuck at $89.99 but has only ever reached $79.99 in the past.

Best Buy's $30 discount leaves us with a fantastic $69.99 sales price in the retailer's holiday sales this week - but this rate won't last long. There's a countdown timer on the page, and this discount will only last through today. If you're on the hunt for a retro gift this holiday season, it's time to take the plunge on this rare discount.

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard isn't just excellent value for money with this deal - it's actually already incredibly well-priced. You won't find a wireless hot-swappable TKL gaming keyboard for under $100 too often, especially not with dedicated (and retro-themed) macro buttons. The best gaming keyboards usually cost three times this much. For reference, the only wireless deck I regularly see under three figures day to day is the older SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless - and that's out of stock everywhere at the moment.

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard + Joystick | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - I rarely see the NES-styled 8BitDo retro keyboard dropping to this $69.99 position, let alone with the joysticks included. Best Buy has taken us down to a record-low price on the full set this week, though, where previous sales only ever dipped to $79.99. Buy it if: ✅ You're gifting to a retro fan

✅ You want a budget wireless keyboard

✅ You'll use the extra add-ons Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a compact deck Price check: Amazon: $89.99 | Walmart: $99.99



Should you buy the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard?

I've had a lot of fun with the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical keyboard since it launched over the summer last year. Aside from its gorgeous NES-themed styling, there's a whole host of Ninty magic packed inside, from the nostalgic control dials to those massive super buttons. Everything is fully remappable, which means the super slappable A / B clickers can be assigned to pretty much any function you can think of, while the entire deck also remains hot-swappable so you can change the feel of each keypress as you please.

It's a chunky deck, taller and blockier than most wireless gaming keyboards I test. But that light plastic feel is all part of the original NES charm - it's not one for smaller setups but it certainly looks the part.

If you're buying the NES keyboard as a gift, it's worth noting that the 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connection options mean it's compatible with both PC and Android mobile devices. While 8BitDo's own software for programming isn't available on Mac, my deck runs by itself just fine when connected to a Macbook as well.

If you're after something a little cheaper, it's worth checking out the best membrane gaming keyboards on the market- or for more switch-swapping opportunities, take a look at the best hot-swappable keyboards available.