Retro fans need to see this record-low price on 8BitDo's NES themed keyboard

I've been keeping my eye out for this one for a while. The 8BitDo retro keyboard is regularly featured in sales, but it's always the Famicom model taking the limelight. The actual NES themed version sits out of the heaviest savings, only ever dropping $10 or $20 from its $99.99 MSRP. That's all changed today, with Woot dropping a record breaking discount.

The NES model is now available for just $59.99 at the Amazon-partnered retailer - a stunning price considering, outside of that retro style, this is still a substantial TKL deck. While it's not as fast as some of the best gaming keyboards on the market, it's rare to see wireless models drop this cheap - especially with those hot-swappable switches. I would expect keyboards with this feature list to bottom out at around $80 day to day - and that would only be after a few years on the shelves.

As it happens, that's exactly where the NES version has found itself since release. While generally sticking to that MSRP, discounts have dropped this model as low as $70 in the past - but that was just for one day back in July. Otherwise, this keyboard is stuck at between $83 and $89.99 even when on sale. You're saving an extra $30 today at Woot and scoring some excellent value for money as well.

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (NES) | $99.99 $59.99 at Woot

Save $40 - I've never seen 8BitDo's retro-styled keyboard this cheap before - usually, it's only the Fami Edition seeing significant savings. A $40 discount takes us all the way down to $59.99 here, where previous sales have only ever hit $70. Buy it if: ✅ You want extra macro buttons

✅ You want the freedom to swap your switches

✅ You want plenty of onboard controls Don't buy it if: ❌ You're prioritizing speed Price check: Amazon: $89.99 | Walmart: $99.99

Should you buy the 8BitDo NES retro keyboard?

(Image credit: Future)

I love me some keyboards, but I love those decks even more when they do something different. 8BitDo's NES-styled retro keyboard is a fantastic example - aside from its 80's themed coat of paint this is actually a satisfying, if slightly chunky, keyboard for both work and play - and it even comes with additional macro buttons in the form of giant B/A pads. I've had them set to reload and health pack in slower games (they're a little too far away from the main deck to work in more competitive titles) but they're fully programmable with whatever macros and keybindings you can muster - however boring that is (copy / paste is also incredibly fun).

The actual keyboard itself is well built too - this isn't a cheap deck with a cool paint job. While there's no sound dampening inside, each keystroke provides a soothing "thocc" with the right switch underneath (you can always swap them if you prefer something else), and the caps themselves feature a satisfying grainy texture that makes for excellent grip. The TKL form factor is also enhanced with retro-style rotational switches for power and toggling between connection options (there's 2.4GHz or Bluetooth to choose from).

With a classically chunky build, it's not one I'd recommend to those who need to travel with their setup. However, if you're building a retro setup (or you're just a fan looking to inject a little fun into their accessories) this is a must-see.

