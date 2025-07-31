Keychron's first Hall effect keyboard might just be the quietest I've tested yet

I've been using the Keychron Q1 HE for a little while now, taking these magnetic switches out for a spin. Don't get me wrong, Keychron knows how to make the best gaming keyboards pillowy soft and whisper quiet, but this is another level.

I'm using Gateron's Nebula Linear magnetic switches, and there's a little more tension under each keycap, as is to be expected from these magnetic decks, but the actual actuation is completely isolated in sound, registering only as a muffled click.

Keychron Q1 HE | $239.99 at Amazon

Keychron is a high-end keyboard brand known for its fantastic sound dampening and luxury case design. That means its first Hall effect keyboard is one of the best sounding I've tested yet, and considering it's got a wireless connection that $239.99 MSRP isn't actually so bad. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize typing feel

✅ You still want a good amount of keys

✅ You need dedicated volume controls Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need a wireless connection UK: £239.99 at Amazon

It's gorgeous.

These are Gateron's Double-Rail switches, one of the first lines to make their way to OEM decks like Keychron's. The Dawn model is the lightest, at 30 gf pre-actuation force, while the Nebulas I've been using come in slightly heavier at 40 gf. There's also the Aurora at 50 gf, but with that magnetic tension underneath, I expect these would feel a little too cumbersome to truly remain comfortable for longer periods.

(Image credit: Future)

With an extra rail keeping the guiding stem smoothly in place, and the traditionally softer feel of a Hall effect switch, the Keychron Q1 HE feels fantastic under the fingertips.

The Keychron Q1 HE has another trick up its sleeve, though. This is a wireless Hall effect keyboard - and that's rare. The extra power needed to keep up communication between the PCB and each switch's magnet means more Hall effect decks rely on a power cable.

Yes, the Q1 HE is still more expensive than cheaper options like the Corsair K70 Pro TKL ($179.99) or the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid ($169.99), but it's far from the heights of the wireless Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE ($369.99).

(Image credit: Future)

You're dropping some gamer-centric software and onboard control features, but still picking up dual-step actuation and all the customization that comes with those magnetic clickers.

The only thing I'm struggling with at the moment? Keychron's Launcher is hit or miss. I've used the web-based client in the past, with the Keychron M7 8K and Keychron M5 Vertical Edition mice, but it's struggling to connect to the keyboard reliably. Thankfully, it's fully QMK compatible.

See all Keychron keyboards at Amazon

See all Hall effect keyboards at Amazon

Keychron Q1 HE | $239.99 at Amazon

I'm also rounding up all the best hot-swappable keyboards on the market, as well as the best wireless gaming keyboards and best Razer keyboards for more alternatives.