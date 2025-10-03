Don't wait for Prime Day, Best Buy just dropped a brand new record-low price on one of my top picks of 2025

Amazon Prime Day may be just around the corner, but Best Buy has made some early leaps this weekend. While the online retail giant is still trickling early deals onto the shelves, there's one gadget that's seen a complete price plummet on the other side of the web.

You'll find the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 available for its lowest price yet at Best Buy, down to $175.99 from the $239.99 MSRP. That's a fantastic result considering this is the best gaming keyboard I've tested so far this year, and previous discounts have only ever bottomed out at $197.99.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 | $239.99 $175.99 at Best Buy

Save $64 - Best Buy has more than $60 off the final price of the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 this week, dropping it down to $175.99. That beats the previous record set by Amazon by a full $22. This one's only ever been $197.99 in previous sales. Buy it if: ✅ You want to customize your actuation

✅ You're happy with a wired connection

✅ You type for longer periods Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a fully magnetic deck Price check: Amazon: $200.99 | Walmart: $239 UK: £220 £209 at Currys

Official Amazon Prime Day gaming deals will land on October 7, but Best Buy is already gearing up for its competing sale. Sites like this, Newegg, and Walmart all settle into their own discounts when Amazon takes a leap - and they often kick off the entire holiday sales season. That means there's plenty more where that came from, but for now - this is a steal.

Should you buy the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3?

(Image credit: Future)

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 is my favorite gaming keyboard at the moment, combining magnetic alpha keys and mechanical modifiers for a best-of-both-worlds experience. Beyond that, though, it's one of the best-feeling magnetic keyboards I've tested so far.

While cheaper alternatives like the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid and Corsair K70 Pro TKL can feel a little too stiff with that extra magnetic tension, the Apex Pro is smooth, speedy, and intuitive. It's the fastest I've been able to adapt to half-presses for multiple actuations, with an excellent sense of positioning within the switch itself.

Are those switches as slick as those of the Asus ROG Falcata? No, but you're also not spending $420.

The Apex Pro TKL offers a fantastic gaming and typing experience with a handful of extras contained within that OLED display, additional wrist rest, and a streamlined design.

Just one word of warning, though. If you need one of the best wireless gaming keyboards you'll need to move a little further up the price scale for a Hall effect model. At the moment, the Keychron Q1 HE Wireless is the best value at $227.99 (was $239.99) at Amazon, but keep an eye on the Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE for further savings as well.

I'm also rounding up all the best hot-swappable keyboards and best membrane gaming keyboards on the market. Or, take a look at the best gaming mouse models for more setup upgrades.