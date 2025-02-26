Xbox controllers just took an unseasonably heavy price cut at Amazon

Even before I experienced the delights of PC Game Pass for myself I owned an official Xbox gamepad for its comfy ergonomic shape and pretty much perfect button placement. I mean, there's a reason brands like 8BitDo and even Nintendo, take inspiration from its design - but it can be annoying to find any version of the wireless controller with a reasonable saving when there are no big sales events underway.

Well, it seems like the controller gods have listened to my pleas as right now you can grab the Xbox Core Wireless controller for just $39.99 at Amazon, saving you 35% off its MSRP of $59.99. This isn't the cheapest I've ever spotted for one of the best Xbox controllers but there are only a few cents separating this current deal from the lowest-ever prices at Amazon, which last I saw over the winter sales.



By picking up the Xbox wireless controller not only are you grabbing a gamepad that's compatible with your Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, and smartphone, but you're saving $20 in the process. Better yet, the Robot White and Shock Blue versions have also dropped under $40 if, like me, you're a bit bored with the plethora of all-black controllers taking up space in your flashy gaming setups.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Xbox Core Wireless controller has dropped to under $40 right now at Amazon, saving you $20. While it's still a few cents away from its lowest-ever price, it hasn't seen a drop from its $59.99 MSRP since Black Friday season - making this one of the best Xbox controller savings I've seen so far in 2025. Buy it if: ✅ You need a new controller for your Xbox Series X/S or PC

✅ You prefer hybrid d-pads

✅ You want an official gamepad

✅ You also need a PC controller Don't buy it if: ❌ Up to 40 hours of battery life isn't enough

❌ You want the Cipher versions

❌ You want pro functionality



Price check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $49.99 UK: £39.95 at Amazon

Should you buy an Xbox Core Wireless controller?

(Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton)

If you want an official wireless Xbox controller and don't want to break the bank, it's pretty difficult not to recommend the Xbox Core wireless controller. Like the generation of controllers before it, this wireless gamepad repeats that top-tier level of comfort thanks to its almost perfect ergonomic design. If you're already used to and prefer the trademark Xbox controller shape, then you'll already know exactly what it's like to pop this in your hands.



What makes this version such a stand out against other Xbox, and some of the best PC controllers is that it's available in a huge range of colors. Currently, Amazon has only dropped the Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue versions to under $40. However, if you're okay spending a little bit more, it's also available in vibrant colors like Deep Pink and Electric Volt for $49.99 at Amazon, saving you $10 off that $59.99 MSRP. Typically, even some of the priciest pro controllers are only available in all-black or all-white versions, which gets a little monotonous after a while. However, the Xbox Core Wireless controller's variety of designs can give your setup that little splash of color it sorely needs.



One of the best bits about this controller is for sure its compatibility. You don't need to have an Xbox Series X/S in order to get the most out of it, as you can hook it up to your PC, smartphone, and even the Steam Deck if that's what you fancy. So long as you have Bluetooth support, you should be able to get this controller running, making it ideal for those of us who can't keep our attention on one gaming platform for long.

(Image credit: Future)

There is one major annoyance though - it does rely on batteries. Unlike the PS5 DualSense or the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, the Xbox Core Wireless comes with two rechargeable AA batteries which it needs to get it going. Alternatively, you could use the $20 savings and put that towards picking up an Xbox Battery Pack, or grab an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller instead, which has a built-in battery from the get-go. The latter will cost you more, but it's worth considering if you're well past the era of keeping track of batteries in your household.



The Xbox Core Wireless controller makes a lot of sense if you're replacing a broken Xbox controller but have a tight budget in mind. However, if you're replacing because of stick drift, you might want to know about the equally affordable GameSir G7 SE, which sports Hall sensor thumbsticks. There are more premium versions out there with far better battery solutions now that Xbox has dropped its wired stipulation on officially licensed controllers. The PowerA Fusion Pro is a good example, but it is a bit pricier than the stock Xbox pad. Either way, this current Amazon discount has made the already reasonably priced controller more worthwhile - even for those without an Xbox.

Check out our guide to the best Xbox Series X accessories if you've already got the perfect gamepad for your gaming setup. Picking up one of the best Xbox Series X headsets and one of the best Xbox Series X SSDs can also go a long way to enhancing your time with your beloved Xbox console.