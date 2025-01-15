Where to pre-order the Midnight Black DualSense Edge tomorrow

Upon hearing the news, you may be wondering where to pre-order the Midnight Black DualSense Edge when it becomes available tomorrow. I've covered my fair share of PlayStation hardware launches, and that includes various iterations of the DualSense controller. Based on that, I'd say I have a pretty good idea of where you'll be able to find the all-black DualSense Edge tomorrow, so read on to know more.

With the news of the Midnight Black PlayStation collection came a price adjustment for one of the best PS5 controllers, and although it's not quite as much as I was hoping, every little helps. Despite launching to the tune of $210 / £210 at some retailers, the DualSense Edge's official pricing for both the new black version and the original white model is now $199 / £199. Funnily enough, this was the launch price I had down in my DualSense Edge review anyway, so this seems more like Sony reiterating its price to retailers that have been charging more, rather than a big official price adjustment.

Pre-orders for the Midnight Black DualSense Edge will go live Thursday, January 16 in the UK and US, and the good news is that like with other DualSense pre-orders, stock will be available at 10am in your region, regardless of whether pre-orders have already gone live in another continent. So in the UK, you'll need to be on the ball at 10am GMT, and in the US, you'll need to be ready to shop from 10am ET.

New Midnight Black Collection - Reveal Trailer | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

In additional to the controller, PlayStation Portal Midnight Black pre-orders will arrive tomorrow alongside Pulse Explore earbuds and matching headset. Of course, the Midnight Black PS5 and PS5 Pro, along with the regular DualSense and the console's faceplates are already available, these accessories just add more options if you're working on an all-black setup. Preorders are confirmed to be available for all of these new gadgets at PlayStation Direct, but will also be up for grabs at participating retailers. For the best bets on which ones those will be, check out the list below.

Midnight Black DualSense Edge pre-orders in the US

✅ PlayStation Direct Store | Check stock This is the only retailer that's confirmed to have stock of the Midnight Black DualSense Edge so far, so it's probably the best place to check first. That said, when pre-orders go live here, they can run out of stock quite quickly.



Best Buy | Check Stock If you're looking for stock in the US and PlayStation Direct doesn't float your boat, Best Buy is usually the first to have stock available. Sometimes, they'll even prepare a listing page early to let you know where to grab one. I'm not seeing anything of the sort so far, but I'd wager the black model will go on sale as a color variant of the existing DualSense Edge retail page.



Walmart | Check Stock There's no listing for a Black DualSense Edge yet, but Walmart tends to be one of the quickest retailers to stock new variants of PlayStation hardware. If you can't see anything at Best Buy, maybe check here.



Amazon | Check Stock All of the DualSense options available at Amazon come under the same retail listing as different color options, so I'd be willing to bet that your Midnight Black DualSense Edge will show up as an option on the page linked above.



Midnight Black DualSense Edge pre-orders in the UK

✅ PlayStation Direct | In stock now PlayStation Direct is the first place to check in the UK for stock of the new DualSense Edge. It'll have units available at 10am GMT for sure, but it could be the first to run out since it's the only place everyone knows for sure will be stocking it.



Argos | Check Stock Argos is surprisingly brilliant at stocking new DualSense controllers right away. There's no listing for a Black model yet, but that could change tomorrow morning at 10am GMT.



Amazon | Check Stock Where is always a good place to check? The world's largest retailer, which currently has a healthy supply of DualSense options available in the UK, including the Midnight Black DualSense. Hopefully tomorrow a Black DualSense Edge will appear too.



Should you buy the DualSense Edge?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Since reviewing the DualSense Edge, I've barely touched my regular DualSense, and that should tell you a lot about its quality. It may be highly priced and not offer as much as other controllers do for $200, but it does make vast improvements over the regular DualSense controller that comes with your console.

For starters, it's way more comfortable, and that's partly down to its curved grips that give you more room for your pinky fingers. It feels more like the DualShock 4, which, in my opinion, was actually more ergonomic than the stock DualSense.

The back paddles are some of the best on any controller I've tested, and that partly comes down to the fact that so few controllers utilize magnetic back paddles, as opposed to integrated buttons. I really wish there were four of these to really make the Edge a pro controller that can compete with the best PC controllers, but the two which are there are great.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not all perfect though, because despite the fact that you can replace the gamepad's thumbstick modules, they're still subject to the same stick drift issues as the normal DualSense controllers. What's even worse is that so much of the time, it can be really difficult to find replacement thumbstick modules for the DualSense Edge, and PlayStation has been so quiet about fans complaints that they often don't supply them anywhere. If you're worried about stick drift, maybe bring this into consideration, although from two years of use now, I can't say it's ever been an issue for my DualSense Edge.

Looking for a slightly different controller? There's always the best PC controllers, best Xbox Series X controllers, and the best PS5 steering wheel.