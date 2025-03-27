This official Squid Game controller just dropped to a record low at Best Buy, and you don't even have to challenge 456 people to get one

There are plenty of premium Xbox controllers worthy of your Xbox Series X/S and your time, but the Instinct Pro Wireless from SCUF takes the cake for bringing out the best aesthetics found on a gamepad. The brand's online builder means you can essentially design your own version of the premium gamepad, but the official Squid Game model looks better than anything I could come up with.

As one of the best Xbox Series X controllers, the SCUF Instinct Pro wireless Xbox controller doesn't come cheap, but the stunning official Squid Game 'Pink Guard' version is down to just $169.99 at Best Buy right now. That is still a large amount to be spending purely towards a controller, even one that doubles up as a worthy PC gamepad. That being said, this current spring sale deal takes off a huge $70 off of its $239.99 MSRP, which is worth highlighting whether you're a Squid Game fan or have been putting off grabbing the pro controller until now.



Not to mention, Best Buy is one of the only places you can grab this version of the Instinct Pro Xbox controller. This fabulous Squid Game variant is also available from the official SCUF website, but right now, it's only discounted to just $209.99, making this Best Buy saving one of the best spring discounts I've spotted for Xbox fans so far.

SCUF Instinct Pro Xbox controller (Squid Game Pink Guard) | $239.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - SCUF's Instrinct Pro Xbox controller is one of the priciest Xbox gamepads cash can buy, but Best Buy has just shaved $70 off the stunning official Squid Game version's MSRP. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the Netflix show

✅ Re-mappable back buttons are your jam

✅ You play competitive FPS games Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a rechargeable Xbox controller (with no batteries)

❌ You'd prefer to design your own Price check: $209.99 at SCUF



UK: £199.99 at SCUF

Should you buy the SCUF Instinct Pro?

(Image credit: SCUF/Microsoft/Netflix)

No matter what flashy aesthetic the SCUF Instinct Pro Xbox controller is donning, it's hard to get around the fact that this is a pricey bit of tech. Even as far as pro controllers go, the Instinct Pro's MSRP is higher than that of the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox, which is currently the best Xbox controller our hardware team's ever had their hands on.



As an officially licenced Xbox accessory, the Instinct Pro Xbox controller comes with adjustable trigger buttons, the ability to save up to three onboard profiles, four re-mappable buttons, and a new non-slip grip to make it even more ergonomic for those who need it. Ultimately, though, it's fast FPS players who are going to gain the most from this gamepad. The extra customization options and those fantastic triggers make for a compelling package in the hands of tournament leaderboard climbers, and considering it's currently one of the cheaper Pro controllers on the market anyone looking for some extra juice for their next Apex Legends session should be taking note.

If you fall into that camp and you're happy replacing the batteries from time to time, it's a slick buy. Our reviewer found it a little too pricey at its full launch MSRP, but with $70 off we're in sweet spot territory - especially if you're a Squid Game fan.

Still, even at its current discounted price at Best Buy, you could grab not just one but two official Xbox Wireless controllers and still have some cash to spare. With that in mind, it's clear that this controller is more for those die-hard Squid Game fans with a competitive streak. The stunning semi-transparent plastic chassis replicates the iconic pink of the eerie guard uniforms found in the hit Netflix show, as does the center imagery, which pays homage to their masks. If you're a casual player who won't take advantage of the extra speed and adjustability options available, you'll be buying this for the colorway alone.



SCUF and Microsoft clearly went all out as far as theming goes - and the iconic pink even continues to the ABXY buttons, the mic mute button, and around each of the controller's sticks. Even as a passing fan of the Korean show, I love how distinctly on-brand this gamepad is, so I can't imagine how it is for the biggest Squid Game fans out there. Whether or not that's enough to justify the $169.99 discounted price is hard to quantify, and ultimately it'll come down to just not your level of fandom, but if you'll actually get use out of its other pro features.

If your current Xbox controller does the job, check out our guide to the best Xbox Series X headsets, the best Xbox Series X hard drive, SSD, and memory card solutions, and the best Game Pass deals to unlock the most out of your beloved Microsoft console.