This Nintendo Switch 2 controller has finally crept to a price I can recommend

The PowerA Advantage Nintendo Switch 2 controller is a budget gamepad priced slightly too high for its overall feel at MSRP. It's a good thing Amazon has started to rectify things, then. The wired gamepad has taken its first major discount away from its $39.99 starting price this week.

You'll now find the Nintendo Switch controller available for $33.76, a 16% discount. That's a small $6.23 saving, but it does make the controller feel a little more justified in its price - perfect for those after affordable Player Two options.

PowerA Advantage Wired Controller | $39.99 $33.76 at Amazon

Save $6.23 - It's a small saving, but this is the first major discount I've seen on the PowerA Advantage Wired Nintendo Switch 2 Controller. That, plus the fact that it was looking a little too pricey to recommend at full MSRP, makes it a must-see for budget accessory hunters. UK: £29.99 £25.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

I've seen those numbers dancing around just a little over the course of the last few days, but this has been a staunch $40 ever since launch. A small dip down to $37 started piquing my interest late last week, but this is the best discount I've seen yet.

Should you buy the PowerA Advantage Nintendo Switch 2 Controller?

(Image credit: Future)

Why was I so hesitant to recommend the PowerA Advantage Nintendo Switch 2 controller at launch? Well, that $39.99 MSRP is a little higher than some alternatives, and the overall build quality of the Advantage doesn't do it any favors.

Granted, I originally put it up against the vastly more expensive Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. However, even against cheaper wireless options like the GameSir Nova Wireless ($49.99 at Best Buy), the PowerA Advantage was still difficult to justify.

Its thinner plastic chassis is a dead giveaway that this is a budget controller. Buttons and thumbsticks feel hollow and heavy, and there's a definite rattle when shaking the gamepad as well.

PowerA has also made the strange decision to move all the middle buttons (home, GameChat, +/-) to the very bottom of the controller. Functionally, there's nothing wrong with that - it just takes some considerable muscle memory re-wiring.

(Image credit: Future)

So why is it worth a punt at $33.76? With a lack of discounts on other budget gamepads from GameSir and the like, this is actually looking pretty decent for those who just want to spend as little as possible on a secondary controller. No, it doesn't feel as good as only slightly more expensive options, but right now it's one of the best rates on the market.

Not only that, but you still keep your back buttons and the Advantage includes extra audio EQ controls and a grippy texture running along the back for additional precision as well.

Would I recommend it over the Pro Controller for value? Not in a million years. Would I suggest it to a friend looking to stock up on multiplayer gamepads without breaking the bank? As long as it's on sale, absolutely.

We're rounding up plenty more of the best Nintendo Switch accessories as well as the best Nintendo Switch headsets and best MicroSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2.