The GameSir G7 Pro is finally available to buy, bringing TMR thumbsticks to the Xbox masses for under $100
One of GameSir's priciest controllers is worth every penny
The GameSir G7 Pro is probably one of the most anticipated controller launches of 2025. Not only is this brand on fire from back-to-back years of releasing competitively priced, excellent gamepads, but when the G7 Pro was shown off at CES back in January, it had the rest of the Xbox Series X controller market sweating.
After my GameSir G7 Pro review, I can see why they should all be worried. I think this might be the new "best value" controller in town since it offers TMR thumbsticks, four extra buttons, wireless connectivity, and a whole lot of comfort for just $79.99. After months of waiting, it's finally available now at Amazon, both in the US and the UK.
GameSir G7 Pro | $79.99 at Amazon
The G7 Pro is excellent value for money, even if it is the most expensive GameSir controller. Most officially licensed Xbox controllers that have four back buttons come in well over $100, with most costing closer to the $200 mark.
Buy it if:
✅ You're looking for a great value controller
✅ You want TMR thumbsticks
✅ You'd like four extra buttons
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want four back buttons
❌ You want wireless Xbox play
UK: £89.99 at Amazon
If you're used to GameSir's controllers, you'll know that 80 bucks actually feels like a pricey amount from this brand. Usually, its most premium offerings come in at $50-70, and despite that, they all feel like contenders for our best PC controller list. This is easily the budget brand king of the controller market, and while I still think there are a few things it could have done to make the G7 Pro feel more "pro", it's certainly one of the best officially licensed Xbox controllers on the shelves right now.
For starters, it packs in TMR thumbsticks, which are the new gold standard. TMR sticks are an advancement of the Hall effect technology we've seen in recent years. Along with being stick drift-immune, it's also capable of registering a much higher resolution of stick inputs, resulting in far greater accuracy and faster polling rates (if you play on PC).
Along with two back buttons, GameSir has supplied two additional shoulder buttons. Ideally, I'd have liked an extra set of back buttons to really make this a competitive FPS powerhouse, but even so, two extra bumpers bring it in line with the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless in terms of functionality - all while costing $60 less.
Following the trend of recent Xbox controllers, the G7 Pro gets a wireless charging stand that complements its design, which either comes in a minimalist white and grey or a red and black. There is a catch, however. While the G7 Pro is wireless on PC thanks to an included USB dongle, it can only play in wired mode on the Xbox consoles. This is a real bummer for Xbox fans, who will only be able to make use of the console's standard 400Hz polling rate (the G7 Pro can hit 1,000Hz at full speed).
I imagine this is going to be a popular choice for many gamers on Xbox and PC over the next few years. If the G7 Pro feels a tad pricey for you, there's also the cheaper version, which I deem the best budget controller right now, the GameSir G7 SE.
Get your money's worth:
- All GameSir controllers at Amazon
- All Xbox controller deals: Starting at $26.88 at Amazon
- PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless: $127.98 at Amazon
Want something cheaper? Check out the best Nintendo Switch controllers, the best PS4 controllers, and the best Xbox One controller.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
