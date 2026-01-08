Nintendo reveals first set of new Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers, and underwhelming is putting it lightly: $100 for a different ring around the analog stick

Nintendo has confirmed the first set of new Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con designs , and underwhelming doesn't even cover it.

Part of the excitement of a new Nintendo console once the initial hype has died off is seeing what weird and wonderful variants will get conjured up. This was at its peak during the 3DS days, but the Switch mostly kept these changes to Joy-Con colors throughout its lifespan, like Splatoon, Pokemon or Animal Crossing themed colours, with the occasional design like the lovely Zelda Skyward Sword ones. The lack of console changes was a bit underwhelming, but at least that means things couldn't get more disappointing, right?

Anyway, things got more disappointing. Nintendo announced today that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be getting new purple and green Joy-Con 2 controllers. Without looking, you would probably imagine fully green and purple controllers, but no, these are virtually identical to the base design but with the colors around the sticks and on the sides.

They do look nice, but when you use the Switch 2 console in any way that isn't playing with the controllers not attached to the console or grip, you won't really see much of a difference from just using the base Joy-Con 2 controllers.

This direction has clearly left some upset. Twitter user @NintenTalk responds, "Cool that Nintendo is releasing new colors for Joycon but this is what most people will see… and they cost $100," reacting to the fact that you'll barely see the colors when the Switch 2 is in use. Meanwhile, user @LoganJPlant says, "A mediocre direction for alternate Joy-Con colors. You can only see th