Nintendo reveals first set of new Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers, and underwhelming is putting it lightly: $100 for a different ring around the analog stick

We're far removed from the fancy 3DS designs

Image of the new light purple and light green Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers on a pink GamesRadar+ background.
(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)

Nintendo has confirmed the first set of new Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con designs, and underwhelming doesn't even cover it.

Part of the excitement of a new Nintendo console once the initial hype has died off is seeing what weird and wonderful variants will get conjured up. This was at its peak during the 3DS days, but the Switch mostly kept these changes to Joy-Con colors throughout its lifespan, like Splatoon, Pokemon or Animal Crossing themed colours, with the occasional design like the lovely Zelda Skyward Sword ones. The lack of console changes was a bit underwhelming, but at least that means things couldn't get more disappointing, right?

This direction has clearly left some upset. Twitter user @NintenTalk responds, "Cool that Nintendo is releasing new colors for Joycon but this is what most people will see… and they cost $100," reacting to the fact that you'll barely see the colors when the Switch 2 is in use. Meanwhile, user @LoganJPlant says, "A mediocre direction for alternate Joy-Con colors. You can only see th