I love this tiny Switch controller so much I have four of them, and now it's less than $20 at Amazon

The Atomic Purple CRKD Atom controller is a bit more saturated in color than the Game Boy Color it's paying homage to, but any transparent tech is better than no transparent tech, especially if it's cheap.

The nostalgia-inducing Switch controller is normally just $20, but it's slightly cheaper today at just $17.99 at Amazon thanks to the early Prime Day deals - which is good news for retro tech fans.

Buy it if: ✅ You play the Switch, PC & mobile

✅ You're nostalgic for 90s/early 00s Nintendo tech

✅ You love the classic SNES gamepad Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a thumbstick

❌ You don't play games on the go UK: £19.99 at Amazon

If you don't care too much about re-capturing those Y2K aesthetic days, then you'll be glad to know the entire Atom lineup is included in this early Prime Day gaming deal.

The 'Retro Purple' version, which is also just $17.99 at Amazon, copies the purple-blue coloring of the iconic Nintendo GameCube, whereas the OG Grey model looks more in line with the real-life SNES controller - whatever one you want the most is up to you. (The Atomic Purple is still my favorite.)

Should you buy the CRKD Atom controller?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I will admit, the CRKD Atom controller is a bit of a novelty. It's not going to bring the premium features and comfort of an ergonomic gamepad like the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller, and I wouldn't recommend it for multiple hours of game time, but I still adore the little thing.

The Atom is the kind of wireless controller that's perfect for little Nintendo Switch Online game sessions. I own over four of these adorable little gamepads, and flipping them out and hooking up via the Switch (and Switch 2) via Bluetooth to play some classic Super Mario Bros via the NES game library is a treat. Sure, I could more easily put the left Joy-Con on its side, but the curves and retro aesthetics of the Atom just feel more fitting to use.

It's not the kind of controller I recommend playing for long periods of time, as eventually, you do start to feel a strain from angling your fingers around the tiny gamepad. It also won't work with any game that requires a thumbstick, so don't expect to be able to run around in Super Mario Galaxy on your Switch 2 (trust me, I've tried.) But it's worth bringing it out if only to see the huge smile on your friends (and family members') faces as they gawk at its old-school design.

Talking of which, if you're after an affordable gift for Nintendo fans, the Atom is ideal. It's less than $20 right now, compatible with the Switch, Switch 2, PC, and mobile platforms, and it's available in a huge range of colorways.

Have a pal who's obsessed with the GameCube? The Retro Purple version would be perfect. Know someone like me who loved the transparent tech of the late 90s/early 00s? The Atomic Purple or the Glacier Blue model would be the way to go.

