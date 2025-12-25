Jump to:

How to assign back buttons on a new pro controller, and the settings I recommend based on 20+ reviews

Did you get a new pro controller for Christmas? Here's how to get your money's worth

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro review image of the back buttons
If you were lucky enough to unwrap a new gaming controller this Christmas, you may find that it has more buttons than you're typically used to. Whether it's for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox, or PC, the best controllers these days almost always sport some kind of additional buttons or paddles. Normally, these are back buttons integrated into the device's grips, but you might also find a few extra clickers next to the bumpers (R1, L1, RB, LB).

Each controller will have its own method of setting these buttons up the way you like them, but on the whole, assigning them can be done with the same basic process. I've reviewed loads of controllers during my time as the resident gamepad expert here at GamesRadar+, and setting up back buttons is the first thing I do when unboxing any review sample.

Setup 1: No software

A reviewer showing the back of the GameSir Cyclone 2

The majority of controllers won't require you to use companion software or a mobile app to set up their extra buttons. A couple do, but we'll get to that later. A lot of controllers don't require it, but will have software you can use if you prefer.

If you have a controller from GameSir, PowerA, Turtle Beach, Victrix (PDP), Razer, or 8BitDo, you won't need to dabble in software to set up back buttons, but each brand will have its own variation on the steps I'm about to go through.

Step 1: Find your controller's function button

First off, you'll need to identify your gamepad's assignment button. On GameSir controllers, this is usually the "M" button; for other brands like 8BitDo, it's the button with the logo marked on it. For Razer pads, it's normally the button with a small circle on it. Again, your instructions will make this clearer for you.