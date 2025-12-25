How to assign back buttons on a new pro controller, and the settings I recommend based on 20+ reviews

If you were lucky enough to unwrap a new gaming controller this Christmas, you may find that it has more buttons than you're typically used to. Whether it's for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox, or PC, the best controllers these days almost always sport some kind of additional buttons or paddles. Normally, these are back buttons integrated into the device's grips, but you might also find a few extra clickers next to the bumpers (R1, L1, RB, LB).

Each controller will have its own method of setting these buttons up the way you like them, but on the whole, assigning them can be done with the same basic process. I've reviewed loads of controllers during my time as the resident gamepad expert here at GamesRadar+, and setting up back buttons is the first thing I do when unboxing any review sample.

Before we get started, my first pro tip is to seek out the small instruction pamphlet that will have come in your controller's box. That'll provide you with the specifics you need to set up your particular controller. Regardless of whether or not you've used back buttons before, I'll keep this guide fairly simple, because the truth of it is that the process isn't very complicated. If you don't know what to use the back buttons for, I've even supplied my own personal back button preferences and recommendations down below.

Setup 1: No software

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The majority of controllers won't require you to use companion software or a mobile app to set up their extra buttons. A couple do, but we'll get to that later. A lot of controllers don't require it, but will have software you can use if you prefer.

If you have a controller from GameSir, PowerA, Turtle Beach, Victrix (PDP), Razer, or 8BitDo, you won't need to dabble in software to set up back buttons, but each brand will have its own variation on the steps I'm about to go through.

Step 1: Find your controller's function button

First off, you'll need to identify your gamepad's assignment button. On GameSir controllers, this is usually the "M" button; for other brands like 8BitDo, it's the button with the logo marked on it. For Razer pads, it's normally the button with a small circle on it. Again, your instructions will make this clearer for you.