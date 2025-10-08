A controller with TMR thumbsticks doesn't need to cost a fortune, and this $40 Prime Day deal proves it
In the gaming hardware markets, new tech innovations often lead to price increases. It stands to reason a lot of the time that new features and revolutionary architecture are more expensive to implement, so we accept higher price tags. Where that clearly isn't always true is when it comes to the best PC controllers, and I'm going to prove it.
TMR thumbsticks are the latest premium trend in the controller realm, and for good reason. But while a few of the bigger brands try to charge a premium for their new TMR gamepads, smaller brands like GameSir, Gulikit, and 8BitDo are showing that the costs don't really need to increase at all. Take the GameSir Cyclone 2, for instance, which has TMR sticks and usually costs $49.99. It's currently seeing a Prime Day discount to $39.99 at Amazon, despite being less than a year old.
GameSir Cyclone 2 | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - You can't expect massive discounts on tech that's already fairly affordable versus the competition, but a $10 cut here brings the Cyclone 2 down to a super reasonable level for its feature set.
Buy it if:
✅ You need a new controller for PC or Switch
✅ You want TMR thumbsticks
✅ You want a great set of features for the money
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want to play on PS5 or Xbox
❌ You'd rather have symmetrical thumbsticks
UK: £39.99 at Amazon
It's clear to me, judging by a few other TMR controllers this Prime Day, that the cost of adding this tech to a product clearly isn't justifying any $200 price tags from the biggest brands. I noticed the same trend when Hall sensor sticks started to arrive, but if anyone tells you that this tech will cost more to produce, I'd be inclined to think they were telling fibs.
The GameSir Cyclone 2 would be the discounted TMR controller I'd recommend you as Prime Day starts to wind down, but it's not your only option. Although I'm yet to try them, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 and the Gulikit ES PRO are both seeing Prime Day discounts too. 8BitDo's option is usually $59.99, but until the sale stops, you can get one for $49.99. As for the ES Pro, it's the most affordable, with a regular price tag of $29.99 that's currently down to $23.99. Again, I haven't gone hands-on with either of these, so I can't talk to their quality, but if you're looking for a TMR controller under $50, you certainly have options.
As for the Cyclone 2, it's absolutely worth purchasing if you're in need of a new controller for PC or Switch play. If you haven't tried this brand's controllers before, they have a really great feel to them, which goes against their affordable price tags. There are two back buttons that are easily found by your fingers when gripping the Cyclone 2, and clicky face buttons for a speedy feel.
The TMR thumbsticks are absolutely a standout feature though, and if you like to play FPS games, you'll likely notice the biggest difference here. If you don't know what TMR thumbsticks are, they greatly enhance the precision of your thumb movements thanks to a much higher definition than traditional sticks. This means that smaller corrections when aiming or driving a car around can be conveyed a lot more accurately.
- GameSir Cyclone 2: $39.99 at Amazon
- 8BitDo Ultimate 2: $49.99 at Amazon
- Gulikit ES PRO: $23.99 at Amazon
