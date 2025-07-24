Maingear just revealed the beige retro gaming PC of my dreams, but it'll run much more than Windows 95 classics

I've been itching to build a sleeper gaming PC for years now, but Maingear just unveiled a pre-built rig that's drenched in '90s vibes. Not only does the new Retro95 boast a beautifully beige case that looks like my old family machine from 25 years ago, but it's packing enough heat to run the latest romps at 4K.

In a press release, Maingear says its Retro95 gaming PC is for "the gamers who lugged CRTs to LAN parties, swapped out disks between levels, and got their gaming news from magazines." Yes, they are pretty much talking directly to me, but the sleeper rig is going to kit even fresher-faced player setups out with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, and up to 98GB DDR5 RAM.

Retro95 gaming PC | from $1,599 at Maingear

This "ultra-limited" sleeper PC features a distinct beige case, faux floppy drive covers at the front, and a horizontal layout, but you can customize it with an RTX 5080 and one of the top AMD CPUs around. You can even add a DVD drive if you want to keep things physical, but you'll end up with a more expensive rig.

That build will cost you way more than its base $1,599 price, and frankly, even the RTX 5050 build would melt 10-year-old me's Windows 95 user brain. I mean, the last time I used a machine like it, I was trying to get Lego Island to run without having a meltdown, and yet, I sincerely miss that slightly yellowed beige box.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Maingear) (Image credit: Maingear) (Image credit: Maingear) (Image credit: Maingear)

One of the best things about this new sleeper build is that it even leaves room for an optical drive. As someone who collected physical PC games up until they officially died (roughly 2014), the idea of being able to install discs using a DVD drive on an RTX 5080 rig brings me a lot of joy.

That's not to say the inside is designed for old parts, though, as it's pretty features a contemporary case layout with efficient cooling placement. You can even swap out the fans for fancier Notua coolers, and for a change, the brand's brown and beige signature colorway actually fits in.

Sadly, I do have bad news about the Retro95 - it's "ultra-limited." Maingear pokes fun at the decision by saying "it will disappear faster than your Napster downloads," but I'm never a fan of limited runs like this. Will it make spending up to $3,000 on a beige box feel special? Maybe, but I'd rather it were around to make systems like this a thing again, especially since they'll fit in perfectly with retro console collections.

(Image credit: Maingear)

Everything from the purposeless ridges featured on 30-year-old tech to the faux floppy drives at the front makes the Retro95 extra special. My only issue is that, as a PC builder with years of experience, I'd rather pick up just the case and tinker myself. That's not an option right now, but perhaps I can sweet-talk Maingear into making it happen.

