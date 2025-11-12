I've sifted through Newegg's early Black Friday deals, and these are the six offers that are so good you don't need to wait

Black Friday Price Protection hits hard

As someone who reviews gaming PCs, components, and covers deals on all sorts of gaming hardware, Newegg is always the first retailer on my list when it comes to checking for early Black Friday deals. Newegg has a massive selection of PCs and components, and at this time of year, it's got some of the better Black Friday gaming PC deals on the internet.

Case in point, Newegg has already officially launched its Black November sale, which includes "daily doorbuster" offers that refresh with new limited-time discounts every morning at 9am PT. With a lot of hardware, deals in this sale will include cheap prices, bundle offers, and Black Friday price protection guarantees, the last of which means you'll be reimbursed if that particular product gets any cheaper over the next few weeks. Not bad, eh?

Yeyian Yumi | $1,299.99 $829.99 at Newegg
Save $470 - This is one of my go-to entry-level gaming PC recommendations every year during this period. You get up-to-date parts and reasonable prices compared to similar configurations. If you're looking to get new-generation specs on a budget, this is one to consider. It's also one of the best RTX 5060 prices I've seen so far this month.

<p><em><strong>Specs: <em>Intel Core i5-14400F, Nvidia RTX 5060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5<p><strong>Buy it if:<p>✅ You want modern specs on a budget<br />✅ You want DDR5 out of the box<br />✅ 1TB is enough storage for you<p><strong>Don't buy it if:<br /><br />❌ You want to play in 4K max settings
