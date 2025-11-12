I've sifted through Newegg's early Black Friday deals, and these are the six offers that are so good you don't need to wait

As someone who reviews gaming PCs, components, and covers deals on all sorts of gaming hardware, Newegg is always the first retailer on my list when it comes to checking for early Black Friday deals. Newegg has a massive selection of PCs and components, and at this time of year, it's got some of the better Black Friday gaming PC deals on the internet.

Case in point, Newegg has already officially launched its Black November sale, which includes "daily doorbuster" offers that refresh with new limited-time discounts every morning at 9am PT. With a lot of hardware, deals in this sale will include cheap prices, bundle offers, and Black Friday price protection guarantees, the last of which means you'll be reimbursed if that particular product gets any cheaper over the next few weeks. Not bad, eh?

I'd be willing to bet there are still some awesome discounts Newegg is keeping in its back pocket since we're still technically two weeks or so out from Black Friday's official date. Still, I've done the hard bit for you, and I've sifted through the offers that are already available at Newegg (good lord, are there a lot). I've come back with the six PC gaming discounts I think are so good now that I feel comfortable recommending them to you without a warning to wait for the 28th of November.