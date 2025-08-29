I've been covering gaming PC deals for years, and these are the Newegg Labor Day sales I'd recommend to any PC gamer

If any of my friends were to ask me when the best time to buy the parts for a new gaming PC was, Labor Day probably wouldn't be my first recommendation. It's not that Labor Day sales are bad, but with multiple Prime Days, Black Friday, and a host of other seasonal sales on the calendar, the end of August doesn't exactly stand out. Still, it's always worth looking for some of the best gaming PC deals hiding in the smaller sales.

The first place I always check for gaming PC and component deals is Newegg, and in the retailer's Labor Day sales listing, there are some pretty good offers hiding, although they don't look like anything special at first glance. Comparing the price of a few of these deals to Amazon, the discounts themselves aren't anything to write home about, with the world's largest retailer matching prices left, right, and centre. But Newegg has a few discount codes that actually take things down to excellent prices.

If you're planning on building an entirely new gaming PC, there's actually a really wide selection for you. There are the obvious CPU and GPU discounts, but there's also the smaller things like AIO cooler deals and even thermal paste on offer. I've rounded up my favorite six deals available at Newegg, price checked them with Amazon to make sure you can't get a better deal elsewhere, and recommended them below.

Intel Core i5-14600K + Battlefield 6 | $214.99 $149.99 at Newegg

Save $65 - Although the original discount may only be down to $189, you can get an additional $40 off if you use the code below before you check out. That takes the 14600K down to its previous lowest-ever price at Amazon. To make things even better, you'll also get the upcoming Battlefield 6 for no extra cost. What an offer. Discount code: " GD5789 " Read more ▼

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD | $374.99 $269.99 at Newegg

Save $105 - This is easily one of the best SSDs money can buy right now, and its 4TB model is one I always look for a discount on. 4TB drives are hard to justify when they're not seeing discounted prices, but when we're only $20 off the lowest price it's ever been at, it's a decent time to buy (if you can't wait for a better deal in a few months, that is)

Read more ▼

GIGABYTE X870E AORUS PRO ICE AM5 Gaming Motherboard | $394.99 $299.99 at Newegg

Save $95 - This is another offer that is price-matched to the original deal at Amazon, but an offer code will take you a further $60 into discounted territory. For a motherboard that offers a really clean white aesthetic, as well as 4x M.2 ports (three of which are Gen 5), that's amazing future-proofing. Discount Code: " LMELO3 " Read more ▼

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D + MSI MAG Coreliquid 240mm AIO | $489 $479 at Newegg

Save $10 - This isn't exactly a big saving, which isn't a huge surprise since this is one of the best and most in-demand processors on the shelves. But the real bonus here is that Newegg is offering a free AIO cooler along with it, saving you money on another part of your build.

Read more ▼

ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5070 OC + Borderlands 4 | $699.99 $549 at Newegg

Save $150 - It's difficult to find current-gen GPUs at MSRP, but Newegg's discount code will bring this OC variant of the RTX 5070 down to its real price. Once again, there's a discount code below for you to paste in before you check out, and that'll get you the full discount. As an added bonus, you'll also get a copy of Borderlands 4 with your purchase. Discount Code: " VGAEXCASET2327 " Read more ▼

MSI Aegis Z2 Gaming PC + Borderlands 4 | $1,899 $1,449 at Newegg

Save $450 - If you're looking to take the fuss of assembling all of your parts and building a PC from scratch out of the equation, a prebuilt like this with modern specs might actually be a better investment. This rig uses an RTX 5070 as its graphics card, and finding one of those rigs under $1,500 is always a winner right now. You'll also get a copy of Borderlands 4 with your purchase. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 8700F, RTX 5070, 32GB of DDR5, 1TB SSD Read more ▼

If you're still assembling your dream setup, you should also peruse the best RAM for gaming, the best computer speakers, and the best gaming chair.