I've been building PCs for over a decade, here are the Newegg Memorial Day deals I'm excited about
Excellent PC parts with a nifty price cut
Newegg becomes a discount gaming PC part haven during sales like Memorial Day, and the retailer is already off to a great start this year. Whether your existing rig needs a GPU revamp or you’re building a new system from scratch, you’re going to save a fortune if you use the spring sale to your advantage. So, as is tradition at this time of year, I’ve been rummaging through the eggy site’s best offers to find discounts that stand out from the crowd.
Building the best gaming PC possible can be expensive, even if you aren’t gunning for a ridiculous RTX 4090 build. The reality of modern rigs is that if you don’t wait for Memorial Day and other sales, you’ll end up paying over the odds, as most retailers like to save their lowest prices for seasonal events. Simply put, it’s now system upgrade season, and Newegg has made sure to join in by discounting CPUs, RAM, and some of the best SSDs for gaming on the market.
Included in my favorite Memorial Day Newegg Deals of the season is the likes of the Intel Core i5-14400F, one of the best gaming CPUs for midrange machines. The processor has dropped from $209.99 to $199.98 and comes with a free copy of Star Wars Outlaws. I’m also eyeing up the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7800 XT, an extra Newegg+ discount means you can snag the GPU for $499, with an offer already knocking it from $519. You’ll also find a bunch of other excellent components offers below that’ll take your rig to new heights, so get stuck in and grab a bargain.
Intel Core i5-14400F + Star Wars Outlaws | $279.98 $199.98 at Newegg
Save $80 - Even without Star Wars Outlaws included, this deal knocks Intel’s 14th-gen CPU to a record-low price. However, when you take the free Ubisoft sci-fi outing into account, you’re saving a total of $80. This feels like the kind of offer we’d see during Black Friday, so it’s worth jumping on before it flies off to another planet.
Buy it if:
✅You’ve got a mid-range PC
✅You’re building a new system
✅You don’t care about cutting-edge performance
Don't buy it if:
❌You want the best CPU possible
❌You use your PC for UHD video editing
Price check: Amazon $199.98 | B&H Photo $199.99
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7800 XT | $519 $499 with Newegg+
Save $20 - If you sign up for a free Newegg+ account, you’ll be able to grab this version of the RX 7800 XT for a record-low price. Keep in mind Sapphire’s model comes with a custom cooler that’s both quiet and will keep your GPU even cooler under load, making it worth investing in than cheaper variants.
Buy it if:
✅You want a great AMD GPU
✅You want efficient cooling
✅You play games at 1440p
Don't buy it if:
❌You’d rather opt for Nvidia
❌You need a smaller GPU
Price check: Amazon $529.99 | Walmart $539.99
Kingston FURY Renegade Silver 32GB (2x16GB) | $159.99 $114.99 at Newegg
Save $45 - DDR5 RAM deals are tricky to find even during Memorial Day, but this Kingston 32GB kit has hit a new record low. Not only are we talking about a reliable memory brand, but the discount brings the set close to the price of some 16GB DIMM packages.
Price check: Amazon $114.99 | Walmart $134.05
Samsung 990 PRO M.2 SSD 2TB | $199.99 $169.99 at Newegg
Save $30 - Down to its lowest price in 30 days, this beefy 2TB SSD could be a great storage grab this early into the year. The Memorial Day deal is in line with Black Friday levels of pricing, and it’s a great high-spec drive for players looking for respectable load speeds.
Buy it if:
✅You need lots of storage
✅You want speedy loading speeds
✅You want storage by a known brand
Don't buy it if:
❌You don’t need 2TB
❌You’d be willing to chance a cheaper brand
Price check: Amazon $169.99 | Walmart $184.99
Looking for more seasonal savings? Swing by the best Memorial Day PS5 deals and best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals for console offers. Alternatively, check out the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals for a rig you can take on the go and Memorial Day TV sales for a bunch of discounted displays.
I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.