I'm surprised to see some RTX 5070 gaming PCs under $2,000 - these are the three prebuilds I'd buy this week

The RTX 5070 has only just launched, so I'm a little surprised to already see some prebuilt gaming PCs rocking the new GPU. I'm even more surprised to see a few of those PCs cost less than $2,000, especially since there are still 40 series machines that can go well beyond that number.

Of course, you'll need to act quickly if you want to secure one of these rigs as soon as they're available. Given the new graphics card is still suffering from launch day stock shortages, competition in PCs will be fierce, especially with the mid-range GPU battleground getting as competitive as it currently is. The most affordable option I've found is a Yeyian Yari that only costs $1,499.99 at Newegg. Annoyingly, it's already on backorder, but you can still add this machine to your cart for the next time it's in stock.

The other best gaming PCs I've spotted that rock the RTX 5070 come from Walmart and Best Buy, and they seem more available if you're looking for something immediately, but do cost a bit more. This Skytech Chronos at Walmart costs $1,899.99, and it comes with an up-to-date Ryzen 7 processor and liquid cooling. If you don't mind paying more, there's also a CLX SET gaming PC at Best Buy that costs $2,089.99. For more details on all three rigs, check the blocks below.

1. Yeyian Yari | $1,499.99 at Newegg

Although it's already on backorder, this might be the best value RTX 5070 gaming PC to spend money on right now. I've checked all the major retailers and I haven't found any that beat this in terms of price. Specs: RTX 5070, Intel Core Ultra 5 225F, 32GB of DDR5, 1TB SSD

2. Skytech Chronos | $1,899.99 at Walmart

If you've got more budget to play with, this could be a nice middle ground to strike in terms of value. The processor in particular will futureproof you for gaming and content creation tasks, and an AMD build might be a better route in 2025 because of motherboard discrepancies. Specs: RTX 5070, AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, 32GB of DDR5, 1TB SSD

3. CLX SET gaming PC | $2,089.99 at Best Buy

Alright, so this one is just over $2,000, but it's available now, and it still isn't as expensive as some of the other RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti gaming PCs on the shelves today. Specs: RTX 5070, Intel Core i7-14700KF, 32GB of DDR5, 2TB SSD

Should you buy an RTX 5070 gaming PC?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

With big marketing claims touting the Nvidia RTX 5070 as an RTX 4090 rival, it's easy to see why you might want to grab a gaming PC with one inside as quickly as possible. We certainly found in our review that while the DLSS 4 and Multi-Frame Generation does put it somewhat on par with the RTX 4090, it really isn't a native rival (to the surprise of absolutely nobody).

Compared to the RTX 4070 Super, however, it does offer a performance uplift, and cuts the price by $50, making it an excellent mid-range graphics card for all sorts of gaming tasks at 4K and 1440p.

Of course, the price of gaming PCs housing one of the best graphics cards is always going to cost more this close to launch, so it might be worth thinking about holding off for now until the stock and price settle on them.

The alternative is finding out where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 9070, which will, according to marketing claims and the first few reviews, give you better native performance for a similar price. I haven't seen any prebuilt gaming PCs emerge holstering this big iron however, so it might be more of a wait for this GPU to reach the prebuilt PC market. AMD can be slower on the uptick in that respect, so only time will tell how many AMD configurations we'll see on the shelves.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're looking for more upgrades, check out the best CPUs for gaming, the best RAM for gaming, and the best computer speakers.