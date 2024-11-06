Graphics card discounts are a bit pants ahead of Black Friday, but I'd pick up this RX 7900 XT

I'm once again sitting asking myself where all the graphics card deals are ahead of Black Friday. It's the same dilemma I've found myself in for the past few years now, as while discounts are a thing, prices aren't hitting the kind of record lows I want to see. That said, I have managed to pick out an RX 7900 XT offer that I would recommend, as it'll grant you access to AMD's second best GPU for under $650.

Over at Newegg, you can currently grab the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT for $639.99, down $260 compared to its launch price. The best graphics card contender did take a $100 permanent price cut, but the ASRock Phantom model is one of the cheapest versions of the GPU around right now, and the retailer's $10 off coupon (VGAEXCASET2232) knocks it down even further.

Shopping for Black Friday graphics card deals can be pretty confusing thanks to ever shifting MSRPs and weird price cuts on inflated tags. I've been keeping an eye on trends for a while to get a grasp for what a good deal on the RX 7900 XT should actually look like, and I can confirm this offer is just $10 away from a record low. That's thanks to a XFX Speedster MERC310 model showing up for $629.97 early October, but since it's back up to $690.91 at Amazon, Newegg's offer currently reigns supreme.

ASRock Phantom RX 7900 XT | $649.99 $639.99 at Newegg with code

Save $10 - You'll want to use code VGAEXCASET2232 to grab this RX 7900 XT at its lowest price, and the extra discount puts $260 between the GPUs current price and original $899 MSRP. You'll normally find this card for around $700, so this is a nice offer ahead of Black Friday. Buy it if: ✅ You want great value 4K performance

✅ You need 20GB VRAM

✅ You aren't fussed about AI upscaling Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer to reach higher frame rates

❌ You actually play games at 1440p

❌ You care about ray tracing peformance Price check: Amazon $649.99 | Best Buy (out of stock)

Should you buy the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Armed with 20GB GDDR6 VRAM and a RDNA 3 GPU that targets 4K performance, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT represents fantastic value. While it technically sits under the red team's RX 7900 XTX flagship graphics card, it's actually more of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti rival, which translates to it being mid-range.

I've tested both cards and while I do think the RX 7900 XT is great value at under $650, the RTX 4070 Ti takes the lead on ray tracing performance in most scenarios. Nvidia also has a more robust set of AI tools thanks to DLSS and Frame Generation, both of which can really make up for any frame rate dips tied to resolution. AMD does counter these features with its own FSR and Fluid Motion Frames tricks, but you'll see the biggest increases on the green team's side.

Removing price out of the equation, you'll almost certainly want to go for an Nvidia card for better performance. Not exactly a shocker since the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 blows everything else out of the water, and the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree as you go down the line-up. But, the cheapest price I can find on the RTX 4070 Ti right now is $739.97 at Newegg, meaning you're paying $100 more.

To complicate things, you've also got the newer RTX 4070 Ti Super sitting at $779.99. Ultimately, that's the model I'd recommend if you're looking at that side of Nvidia's selection, but it does mean paying closer to $800 for a 4K GPU. The whole situation boils down to the RX 7900 XT being far more approachable as UHD option, and taking the price difference into account, I think most players will be happy despite any frame rate gaps. You're still going to easily hit over 60fps in most games at 4K without any compromises, not to mention the extra VRAM may fair better down the line.

Looking for more rig related discounts? Swing by Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday CPU deals. Alternatively, check out Black Friday Steam Deck deals if you'd rather take your games on the go.