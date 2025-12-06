Crucial could have been the brand to help consumers with RAM and storage costs, not make them worse

This week, Micron announced that it was shuttering the Crucial brand to focus all of its efforts on AI manufacturing. If you've not been keeping up to speed, DRAM and NAND tech are in such high demand right now due to AI data center needs and an increase in AI-boosted technology, that prices are skyrocketing. Instead of weathering the storm and supporting consumers who are looking for the best RAM for gaming though, Micron has chosen to abandon them entirely.

In my eyes, as someone who has covered RAM and storage for years, Crucial was actually the brand that was most primed to help out consumers in this trying time. There are three main suppliers of DRAM in the current market. There's Samsung, there's SK Hynix, and there's Micron (the parent company of Crucial).

These three brands don't just sell RAM and SSD tech themselves; they manufacture it and supply it to other consumer brands. Names like Corsair, Adata, PNY, and more will release memory under their own brands, but they use Samsung, Micron, Nanya, and SK Hynix memory chips in their products. Of those big three, Micron was the one with the lowest market share, according to CounterPointResearch.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Today's best DDR5 prices (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) It's a depressing time to shop for DDR5, but I've scoured the shelves to find you the most reasonably priced options in the UK and US today - if you can call these reasonably priced US | T-FORCE RGB DDR5 16GB: $189.99 at Newegg

UK | T-FORCE RGB DDR5 16GB: £155.69 at Amazon

We already know that Samsung is bound in a contract with OpenAI to supply an unholy amount of DRAM wafers and NAND parts to them (900,000 wafers per month, to be exact). SK Hynix services a lot of different consumer brands both in storage and memory, but arguably has the weakest consumer brand of its own compared to those big three manufacturers.

Micron and Crucial already had a leg up on them all, in my opinion, because despite having a lower market share, they've been aptly targeting gamers with minimal fuss products like Crucial Pro DDR5, which was priced super reasonably, removed from the extra expense of RGB flair, and saw discounts and bundles often. The same goes for Crucial's storage products. I regularly got emails from Crucial's PR folks in the UK to tell me about new bundles, deals, and gaming freebies consumers were getting as incentives to buy the brand's gear.

While it's clear now that this was an attempt to increase market share, to me, it signalled that it already had a creative approach to servicing the gaming community, which would be more than welcome in times like these. Sure, it maybe didn't make the best components, but it absolutely made viable ones that were worth considering when the more premium options were too expensive.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

While Samsung is busy manufacturing with OpenAI, and with SK Hynix only really servicing other consumer brands, Crucial could have doubled down on this approach.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Again, Micron makes its own RAM and SSD tech, it doesn't have to make up for enormous manufacturing costs from other suppliers like smaller brands do. It could have seen the demand for gamers, expanded its output, offered even somewhat reasonable pricing, and stolen so much of the market share in 2026.

With Crucial's deals, products, and cleverly crafted gaming bundles now disappearing entirely, it's not just removing itself from the market, it's making things even worse for consumers

Of course, it's easy to see why this didn't happen. Micron clearly saw the AI writing on the wall and knew where it'd be easier to make profits instead of scrap for more consumer attention.

Instead, Micron's press release read as though it had been run through AI to disguise what it was truly saying: "The AI-driven growth in the data center has led to a surge in demand for memory and storage. Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments.”

...Which translates in my mind to: "You didn't buy enough of our stuff, so we're off to make money on AI instead".

With Crucial's deals, products, and cleverly crafted gaming bundles now disappearing entirely, it's not just removing itself from the market, it's making things even worse for consumers by taking a clear product to consider out of the race. Now, there will be even fewer RAM kits to choose from - and one less reasonably priced option to consider.

We can only hope that, alongside the already apparent supply issues and massive price inflation, more brands don't follow in Micron's footsteps. Like any emergent, booming part of the economy, AI is a bubble, so I'll be very curious to see if the Crucial brand returns cap in hand should that bubble pop in the coming years.

For more on the best gaming PCs, check out our list of the best graphics card, the