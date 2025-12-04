Amidst a pricing apocalypse, one of gaming's best memory and storage brands "has made the difficult decision" to abandon its consumers

Crucial, one of the best brands making storage and memory products for gamers and PC builders, is being shut down by its parent company, all in the name of AI. This comes after 29 years of Crucial supplying consumers with some of the best RAM for gaming and some of the best SSDs for gaming available.

If you've been keeping up with the news of late, you'll know that RAM and SSDs are seeing an enormous pricing spike, which all comes down to AI data centers stealing up the world's supply of RAM wafers and NAND tech. This is projected to continue until the end of 2028, and while the majority of brands seem content to weather the storm, Micron is choosing to close its consumer arm down to focus on "faster-growing segments".

"The AI-driven growth in the data center has led to a surge in demand for memory and storage", said Sumit Sadana, EVP and Chief Business Officer at Micron Technology.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

"Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments.

“Thanks to a passionate community of consumers, the Crucial brand has become synonymous with technical leadership, quality and reliability of leading-edge memory and storage products. We would like to thank our millions of customers, hundreds of partners and all of the Micron team members who have supported the Crucial journey for the last 29 years.”

According to a press release from Micron, this decision reflects Micron's commitment to its stakeholders, as well as "profitable growth sectors in memory and storage". While it hasn't announced any redundancies or loss of employment as a result of this massive strategic change, Micron says it plans to redeploy its current Crucial workers to existing open positions at the company. The press release later admits that this is subject to uncertainties. And who said AI would steal all of our jobs?