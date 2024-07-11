Amazon who? Here are 8 Newegg PC deals I'd use to build a rig ahead of Prime Day

I've turned shopping for new PC parts into something of a Prime Day tradition, but I often find myself browsing Newegg over Amazon. This year is no different, and the eggy retailer actually has a bunch of component offers that could help you build a custom rig for less, particularly if you're on a budget. So, to save you from hardware hassle this summer, I've put together a list of my favorite Newegg deals to help you assemble a new build or spruce up your existing system.

It might sound like a gag, but not all the best Prime Day gaming deals are exclusive to Amazon. I mean, the retailer technically hasn't invited the likes of Newegg to its summer party, but that won't stop it from standing outside on the lawn with a bunch of its own Prime Day gaming PC offers. For what it's worth, the California-based hardware store has some tasty discounts to hand out, as you can grab Intel's Core i7-12700K CPU for just $189.99 (originally $449.99) and I'm hyped to see the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 for slightly less at $534.99 down from $559.99.

Without further ado, here are my favorite Newegg deals you can grab ahead of Prime Day. As I've already touched on, my picks include the core components I'd use to build a PC right now, but you'll also find some other interesting offers that could help you revamp your entire setup. I've also already price-checked everything the retailer currently has discounted at Amazon as well as the likes of Best Buy and Walmart, so you'll be saving as much as possible on new components and tech.

Intel Core i7-12700K | $449.99 $189.99 at Newegg with code

Save $260 - This 12th-gen CPU will normally set you back $255, but Newegg has a $66 off coupon that knocks it down to a new record low. You'll want to use code FTTPDU8229 to receive the full discount and pay less. Buy it if: ✅ You want great high-end performance

✅ You play CPU intensive games

✅ You're not fussed about the latest parts Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer having a new-gen CPU

❌ You're not playing CPU reliant games Price check: Amazon $230.59 | Best Buy $349.99

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 + Black Myth: Wukong | $559.99 $534.99 at Newegg

Save $25 - Newegg has went the extra mile to bring this RTX 4070 GPU down to its lowest ever price, as Amazon currently wants $15 more for the same model. All Nvidia RTX 40-series cards current come with a free copy of Black Myth: Wukong as a sweetner, so you're also saving the value of the upcoming RPG. Buy it if: ✅ You want great mid-range performance

✅ You'd like to boost fps with AI upscaling

✅ You play PC games at 1440p Don't buy it if: ❌ You're aiming for true 4K performance

❌ You're upgrading a budget PC Price check: Amazon $549.99 | Best Buy $549.99

G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB 64GB (2 x 32GB) | $249.99 $210.99 at Newegg with code

Save $39 - Once again, Newegg has a handy discount code that takes this 32GB DDR5 RAM kit further down the record low rabbit hole. If you use code FTTPDU8433, you'll get an extra $7 off and beat Amazon's current best. Buy it if: ✅ You're aiming for higher system requirements

✅ You like to play games with apps open

✅ You want a high-end build Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need maximum memory

❌ You've got a low-end rig Price check: Amazon $217.99 | Walmart $217.99

MSI Z790 Gaming PRO Wi-Fi LGA 1700 | $229.99 $169.99 at Newegg

Save $60 - Newegg self-titles this deal as a 'shell-shocker' and it's easy to see why. You'll pay over $200 for this motherboard elsewhere, and this offer brings the Z790 mobo down to a new record low. Buy it if: ✅ You want to use DDR5 RAM

✅ You've got a Intel 12th, 13th or 14th gen CPU

✅ You want Wi-Fi included Don't buy it if: ❌ You need an AMD motherboard

❌ You'd rather wait for new chipset Price check: Amazon $207.01 | Best Buy $549.99

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB + heatsink | $249.99 $134.99 at Newegg

Save $115 - Another 'shell-shocker' deal that knocks this speedy 2TB M.2 drive down to a new record low. Amazon has only managed to knock the drive down to Newegg's original price using a coupon, so it's save to say this is a storage bargain. Buy it if: ✅ You've got a huge Steam library

✅ You need speedy read/write speeds

✅ You want an included heatsink Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need a large SSD

❌ You've not got a compatible motherboard Price check: Amazon $145.99 | Best Buy (out of stock)

MSI Gaming Desktop Codex R2 | $1,299 $1,159 at Newegg

Save $140 - If you'd rather leave the PC building to the experts, this RTX 4060 rig should do the trick. It's currently down to a record low at Newegg and $50 cheaper than Amazon right now, not to mention it's a good price for a build with 32GB RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a 14th-gen Intel i7 CPU. Buy it if: ✅ You want great 1080p performance

✅ You need plenty of storage

✅ You want a base for upgrading Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play at 4K

❌ You'd prefer to build your own Price check: Amazon $1,209 | Best Buy (out of stock)

Acer Nitro VG271U 27-inch | $269.99 $159.99 at Newegg

Save $110 - With 40% off, this 1440p Acer monitor is down to a new record low price. It previously dropped to just under $200 way back in 2022 at Amazon, so it's nice to see it finally show up for less. Buy it if: ✅ You want a QHD screen

✅ You need a speedy refresh rate

✅ You've not got the space for 32-inches Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer something bigger

❌ You'd spend more on a 4K screen Price check: Amazon $269.99 | Walmart $159.99

GameSir T4 Kaleid | $45.99 $36.99 at Newegg

Save $9 - One of our favorite budget controllers is now even cheaper thanks to Newegg, and the current 19% discount brings it under $40. Despite its price, it features anti-drift hall-effect joysticks, so you won't have to worry about any disruption down the line. Buy it if: ✅ You want a reliable gamepad

✅ You love transparent accessories

✅ You'd prefer to use a wired pad Don't buy it if: ❌ You need wireless

❌ You want pro controller features Price check: Amazon $41.99 | Walmart $39.99

