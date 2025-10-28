Two five-star gaming desks just saw massive price cuts, but these deals have a limited shelf life

With Black Friday bearing down on us, I shouldn't be surprised to see major discounts on every facet of a great gaming set-up, but I'm still surprised by just how much of a discount our favorite standing desks just saw.

Manufacturer Flexispot is having a flash sale right now, cutting hundreds off some of the best gaming desks and giving you just cause to forget about any Black Friday gaming deals you may have been planning for. These end at the end of the day (October 28), though, so you'd better hurry up if you're tempted!

Flexispot E7 Pro | $599.99 $399.99 at Flexispot

Save $200 - We've never see the Flexispot E7 Pro hit this low price before, with previous deals removing $150 from the $600 MSRP, so this is a great saving on a not-too-expensive standing desk. UK: £450 £349.99 at Flexispot

I'm starting with the cheaper model, the Flexispot E7 Pro, which got five stars in our review. We loved how responsive and smooth the desk-standing motion was, and the various cable management options available, though it would've been nice to see extra storage.

I should note that the above price is for the frame on its own. You can choose the desktop material and while they cost more, between $80 and $1,800 (not a typo), you're still getting that $200 saving on the frame.

Flexispot E7 Plus | $799.99 $499.99 at Flexispot

Save $300 - You're getting an even bigger discount on this pricier model, bringing it down to within a stone's throw of the Pro. UK: £549.99 £359.99 at Flexispot

We also gave the Flexispot E7 Plus a five-star review, and it's a pricier gaming desk, which you might not be able to gleam from the suffixes alone (how is anyone meant to guess that Plus is better than Pro?).

The Plus is a slightly smaller desk, but it compensates by being able to support a much greater weight, so if you've got a huge PC monitor or way too many desk accessories, it'll be the better pick. It also extends slightly higher, though only by an inch.

Should you buy the Flexispot E7 Pro or Plus?

(Image credit: Future)

If you're on the market for a new gaming desk, then it's hard not to recommend these sturdy standing desks. Both of these champions find spots on multiple of our best desk round-ups.

However both of these Flexispot picks are premium options, and if you've been checking Amazon's bargain basement to find something to perch your monitors on, you'll find them a little too expensive.

But if that's you, you'd be remiss not to check out the rest of the Flexispot Mega Sale, which sees older and cheaper alternatives from the company down to even lower prices. Some of the brand's Essential Desks are at around $100 so there are other savings to be had.

As stated, though, the deals end soon (eight hours at the time of writing). So you unfortunately don't have the privilege of spending loads of time pondering, or waiting for Black Friday Secretlab deals to see what the rivals do.

To find out about our favorite gaming desk, round our SecretLab Magnus Pro review, or you can read our round-up of the best standing desks to see what other options you have. And don't forget to round out your setup with the best gaming chair.