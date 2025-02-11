Secretlab's most affordable chair is back to its cheapest-ever price thanks to Presidents' Day

Secretlab doesn't lower its prices very often, and since the brand's chairs definitely fall into the luxury tier, it's important to make the most of every seasonal discount that comes our way.

We're just under a week away from Presidents' Day, and to celebrate, Secretlab has sounded the discount gong. After a quick browse to see what's on offer, I'd argue the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite is the product that steals the spotlight. Down from its regular price of $449, it's $30 off to $419 right now. That brings it back to its Black Friday price from last November, the lowest cost I've ever seen it run for.

The Titan Evo Lite is the option to go for if you've had your eye on this brand for a while, but you've never been able to reach the lofty budget of its full-fat sibling, which we count as one of the best gaming chairs. The Titan Evo Lite carries over most of the Titan Evo's design perks, and although it's only available in classic Secretlab colorways, that means it's much easier to grab in a sale, without the confusing discount labels making you think your desired livery is on offer when it isn't.

Should you buy the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite?

As someone who has spent a lot of time in Secretlab's gaming chairs, I'd argue there's a large proportion of people who don't actually need to spend the extra money on the Evo editions. Yes, the Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition does give you a bit more comfort for your money, and yes, the ability to swap on and off the 4D armrest tops is a neat feature, but these things are by no means must-haves for a lot of us.

4-way customizable lumbar support is a really nice feature, but paying more for the adjustability of the full-fat Evo model probably isn't all that necessary if you don't already have a back issue. Integrated curves will give you the support you need, and more importantly, save you a lot of money.

If you really want that adjustable back support but just can't stomach the price, you don't actually need to buy from Secretlab at all. The Boulies Master Series is a great example of an affordable gaming chair with adjustable lumbar tricks that cost less than what Secretlab charges. Similarly, the Fractal Refine also comes in around the same price as the Titan Evo Lite, and I'd argue its ergonomics are far superior to anything Secretlab has made.

That said, if you have your heart set on this brand, I can't blame you. Every Secretlab seat has exceptional build quality, and although that can sometimes mean the cushioning is a bit firmer than I personally like, I can't blame you for buying something that will last.

If you're a bit miffed that the Titan Evo Lite doesn't come in all of Secretlab's official partner designs, keep in mind that the "skins" you can buy and zip over the top of one of these thrones fit the Evo Lite as well. In some ways, that might be an even better deal for you than spending extra money on just one design you like. For a change of scenery, you could buy a standard colorway, then save up for an additional skin later to slap on when you fancy it.

