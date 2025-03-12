Calling all retro console nerds - the Atari 7800+ just dropped to a phenomenally low price

Walk, don't run, as the the Atari 7800+ just dropped to a new record low price I totally wasn't expecting. The revamped '80s console only arrived a few months ago, but if you need a way to play your old cartridges and new physical releases on a modern TV without any faff, picking up this system while it's discounted is a no brainer.

Over at Woot, you can currently grab the Atari 7800+ for $79.99. That's thanks to a hefty 38% discount that knocks one of the best retro console re-releases down from its usual $129.99 perch, and it beats previous discounts at Amazon that brought it to $101.40. While I do think it's worth investing in even without a discount if you're into revisiting old physical games from yesteryear, I think more players will want to pick one up now that it's under $80.

Atari 7800+ console | $129.99 $79.99 at Woot

Save $50 - This is the lowest price I've spotted the Atari 7800+ for yet, and it's the first time the retro console has managed to drop under $100. I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see this offer again until Black Friday, and at $50 feels like a pretty steep drop considering it's only been out for a few months. Buy it if: ✅ You own old Atari games

✅ You love physical gaming

✅ You want to use a modern TV Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather use the OG console

❌ You're looking to play play 5200 games

❌ You'd rather run your own ROMs Price check: Amazon $100.19 | Walmart (out of stock)

In the box, you're not just getting a homage to the original Atari 7800 with added HDMI output. You'll also be treated to a wireless version of the console's original CX78+ gamepad and a copy of Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest. That's a game even players who grew up with the system might not have tried out yet, as it's actually a homebrew sequel to Crystal Castles that has been turned into an official cartridge.

Having spent more than a few hours playing games on the Atari 7800+ and the OG console, I can confirm that it's a super authentic recreation. While you could probably get the NES rival's back catalog working on a toaster these days, the new system does boast super accurate sound and visuals using baked in emulators. You won't be able to mess around with settings like you would on a gaming handheld or other devices, but that all plays into the idea of physical cartridge convenience.

The core idea here is that you pop your cart in the top slot just like you would with an original Atari 7800. That then allows the system to automatically pull the ROM into memory, which does admittedly take a few seconds. But, once that has happened, the game will pop up on screen just like back in the day, meaning you're getting to experience an era of instantaneous gaming that's been lost to the annals of time.

There are two types of players who'll want to pick up the Atari 7800+ while it's going this cheap. The first is the collectors who already have the OG system and a bunch of games, but would happily also own a smaller replica of that system. It's going to make a fantastic display piece if you've got a retro gaming cave, and while those same nerd are going to likely have an original paired with a CRT (me), it could make for a nice way to run carts in HD using a modern gaming TV.

The other group are players who are itching to revisit old Atari games but would rather not mess around with old tech. Picking up retro consoles always feels like a neat idea until you realize these systems are pretty expensive, often faulty, and an outright pain to set up using modern screens. Not everyone is willing to fall down the same rabbit hole that I did back in my teens, and since $80 will grant you access to a machine that'll run 2600 and 7800 games in an authentic but contemporary way, the new version feels like a smart option.

It's worth noting that if you grew up this system's predecessor, there is also an Atari 2600+ that performs the same HDMI tricks while boasting a woodgrain getup. The differences between the two are largely cosmetic, but it is available for $129.99 at Amazon if you'd rather embrace '70s vibes.

I'm personally planning on putting the Atari 7800+ in my backpack soon and paying a visit to younger family members who think DVDs are ancient relics. The idea of letting tomorrow's players catch up with all the bleeps and bloops of the past warms my heart, and while the HDMI-equipped system is still an investment, it's one that's well worth making if you care about physical gaming, preservation, and keeping the spirit of classic games alive in 2025.

