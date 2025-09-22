This Switch 2 SD card deal is my top pick for preparing for Kirby Air Riders and its mighty 25GB install

I don't think we're gonna see major deals on the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards until the holiday sales start rolling out. For now, the tiny pieces of storage are always going to cost a pretty penny, which is why I feel like it's my sworn duty to point out any savings I spot on the official cards - no matter how small.

That's exactly what I'm doing today, as right now the 256GB Samsung microSD express card is down to $55.99 at Best Buy, saving you $5 off its $59.99 MSRP. This measly $5 saving is not the biggest discount on Switch accessories I've spotted this week, or even this day, but it's definitely the most important.

Save $5 - This Switch 2 SD Card provides your console with an extra 256GB worth of storage, doubling that already found on the device. Typically, this card, which features some adorable official Super Mario branding, has an MSRP of $59.99, however, this rare Best Buy deal has dropped $5 off, making it a tiny bit more budget-friendly for those on the hunt for more storage. Buy it if: ✅ You own a Switch 2

✅ You want double the onboard storage

✅ You have a large digital Switch game library

✅ Screenshots are your jam Don't buy it if: ❌ You buy Switch 2 games physically

❌ You need more than 256GB of extra storage UK: £47.85 at Amazon Read more ▼

Should you buy a microSD Express Card for the Switch 2?

Now that we're over three months into the lifespan of the Nintendo Switch 2, there's all the more reason to grab some extra storage for the handheld.

A slew of new Switch 2 games are on their way, bringing large storage demands with them. Pokemon Legends Z-A, for example, launches on October 16, and requires 10GB of space. That's not a lot compared to the 100+ GBs required from games on other platforms, but when you consider the 25GB install size of Kirby Air Riders, which launches on November 20, it starts to add up.

Those game sizes don't take into account the amount of storage you might have already used up on your device, for games like Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World, and all the new screenshots you've taken since launch. That's why equipping your Switch 2 with the Samsung microSD Express card can help - and why I have one in my own handheld right this very second.

Of course, $59.99 is a big ask for just 256GB worth of extra space, especially when grabbing the SD card equivalent for the original handheld has been incredibly cheap for years now. However, savings as small as this $5 discount help make this Switch 2 necessity even more manageable if your gaming budget is on the lower side.

Even if you aren't grabbing either Pokemon Legends or Kirby Air Riders, having a microSD Express card can help futureproof your device and prepare you for the exciting Nintendo games ahead. Or in my case, it prepares you to take as many screenshots as your heart desires the next time a game as vibrant and stunning to look at as Donkey Kong Bananza comes out.

