Newegg just dropped the perfect Xbox gift card deal just in time for Hollow Knight Silksong

Every once in a while, Newegg will drop an Xbox deal that shaves cash off some of the priciest gift cards, and this September, it's back once again.

Over the next 17 hours, you have the chance to get $12 off an Xbox gift card worth $100 by using a coupon code, which can be spent towards Xbox Game Pass deals, new games, and even some new DLC and extra in-game content for whatever you've been playing on your Xbox Series X/S, and even your gaming PC.

$12 off $100 Xbox Gift Card w/promo code at Newegg

Save $12 - Newegg has rolled out another Xbox gift voucher deal this September, almost exactly a month since the last one. Just like before, the US retailer has returned with a promo code to net you $12 off an Xbox gift card worth $100, which you can spend towards Game Pass subs, games, and DLC. Buy it if: ✅ You're a US Xbox player

✅ You want to save on your Game Pass sub

✅ You own an Xbox Series X/S or PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You play the PS5

❌ You prefer physical games

❌ You're based in the UK Read more ▼

With fall on the horizon, having $100 at the ready on your Xbox account is ideal where I'm concerned. Nothing beats curling up with a soft blanket with an Xbox controller in hand and a fresh pot of coffee on, while there's a cold fall breeze outside.

Just be sure to check your emails before getting comfy for a new season of gaming, as the Xbox gift card code to claim will be sent straight from Newegg to your inbox.

What you can buy with your Newegg Xbox gift card

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Normally, I'd use this part of the deal to talk about why I recommend grabbing this Xbox gift card deal, but I've already done that ad nauseam whenever these Newegg deals drop.

Instead, I'd much rather recommend some games that I think are worth your time (and gift card credit) to play this September. The first recommendation is a biggie, but Silksong is launching tomorrow worldwide and will be available as part of Game Pass. If you don't already have an active subscription, putting this $100 gift card towards even just 1 month of Game Pass Ultimate will mean you don't miss out on the FOMO of the highly anticipated platformer.

If you don't fancy a Game Pass subscription and just like to buy games outright, Sea of Thieves is available for $39.99 through your Xbox Series X/S or PC, and it's one of my favorite online games in history. It's now got crossplay and crossprogression, so if you started your sea-fairing adventure on the PS5, you can still get access to your original sloop, and season 17 started just last month too.

If you're more of a fan of single-player experiences, High on Life is down to $23.99 right now, and it's a surprisingly hilarious short FPS romp. I was taken aback by just how much I enjoyed the game, but the cameos by Smiling Friends co-creator and animator Zach Hadel were hard not to love. Its aptly named sequel, High on Life 2, launches on Feb 13 next year, so there's more to come if you like what you play.

