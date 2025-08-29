I'm on the hunt for the best Dragon Ball Z gaming accessories, and these PS5 thumb grips might be it

I've been on a bit of a Dragon Ball tech deep dive ever since I first caught wind of Casetify's DBZ Scouter accessory, and what appeared to be the anime gaming accessory of my dreams.

Realizing that the Scouter was not, in fact, a gaming headset and was actually an Apple AirPod attachment was such a disappointment that it left a Piccolo-sized hole in my chest. A hole that no senzu-bean could cure, and that could only be filled by hunting down the best licensed Dragon Ball accessories and goodies that cash can buy - like these Dragon Ball Z Thumb Grips by FRTEC.

FRTEC Dragon Ball Z Thumb Grips | $17.98 at Amazon

These officially licensed thumb grips from FRTEC gave my boring DualSense controller a Dragon Ball makeover, and they're only $17.99 right now at Amazon. The ones listed are for PS4 sticks, but they'll fit nice and snugly on your PS5 gamepad and give it that super-resistant, non-slip edge to make playing Dragon Ball games a comfier, and nerdier experience. UK: £9.99 at Amazon UK (King Kai version)

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I'm a big fan of thumb grips as PS5 accessories, and have a storage case full of different sets, so I was ecstatic that these officially licensed Dragon Ball ones actually existed.

Made by FRTEC, these little silicon attachments gave my boring red PS5 controller a new lease of life, and allows my setup to better tie in to the cabinets full of Dragon Ball merch currently set up in my living room. Naturally, they're based on the 4-star ball, and cleverly use its markings to provide that extra grippy texture to give you something nicer than the bare-naked sticks to hold to.

Soaring through the skies as Vegeta in Dragon Ball Kakarot during the Namek Saga with teeny tiny 4-star Dragon Balls at my literal fingertips filled me with senseless joy. Not just because my controller was now technically a piece of Dragon Ball merch, but because it actually made the experience far more comfortable than I'm used to.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Don't have a PS5? (Image credit: FRTEC/Toei Animation) If you're more of a Nintendo fan instead, this Dragon Ball Super Switch game case is $27.36 at Amazon and provides storage for up to 24 Switch (and Switch 2) games and two microSD cards - perfect for storing the upcoming Sparking Zero port.

Other silicon grips in my collection tend to get a bit damp and sweaty over time, whether I'm playing a single-player game like Dragon Ball Kakarot or hours deep in a Marvel Rivals gaming session. However, these FRTEC grips never faltered and remained consistently dry, which made landing hits against Dodoria all the easier - he was no match for my precise Galick Gun attacks.

These grips aren't as grippy as the KontrolFreek grips that start from $16.99 at Amazon that I use day-to-day, but they still made the DualSense sticks far more comfortable. I just wish there were an officially licensed PS5 controller to match them.



I'm still forever on the hunt for more Dragon Ball tech, and with the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero dropping on November 14, 2025, there's probably more on the horizon. In case that day never comes, don't mind me as I continue down this super saiyan-sized anime-tech rabbit hole.

View all Dragon Ball Z gaming accessories at Amazon

FRTEC Dragon Ball Super Nintendo Switch Dock Cover: $28 at Amazon

FRTEC Dragon Ball Super Switch game case: $22.59 at Amazon

Not a thumb grip fan? Our guides to the best SSDs for PS5, the best PS5 headsets, and the best PS5 controllers are full of top-tier accessories that'll give your PS5 the makeover it deserves.