My power level of disappointment was over 9000 when I realized this wasn't a Dragon Ball Z gaming headset

When my fiancé first shared this real-life Dragon Ball Z Scouter with me, I almost jumped out of my skin. My obsession with everything Super Saiyan isn't as all-encompassing as his, but I'm a sucker for a good bit of licensing and grew up with the series thanks to the Toonami scheduling TV block.

A quick glance at these official scouter made me excited over the prospect of playing through the Daima DLC for Dragon Ball Kakarot with a gaming headsets that looked like it stepped straight out of the classic anime series, or even re-watching the series from Crunchyroll while pretending I'm reading my favorite character's power levels in real-time.

But alas, that wasn't meant to be. On closer inspection, this scouter is actually an AirPod Max case from the brand Casetify, and all my dreams of the ultimate Dragon Ball gaming accessory were lost - and I'm still mad about it.

The Dragon Ball Z Scouter isn't a gaming headset, but instead an AirPods Max case which can transform your Apple headphones into a scouter straight from the anime series. For now, it's out of stock, but you can sign up to be notified of any restocks Casetify might have planned in the future.

It's my fault for getting my hopes up for an official gaming headset that looks like something Bulma put together in the labs of Capsule Corp, but in my defense, this AirPods Max case is pretty impressive.

Not only does it look very close to the scouters found in the actual anime series, but the case is equipped with interchangeable green and red lenses, so you can pretend you're Vegeta one moment and Bulma the next.

Having a bit of transparent green plastic sitting in front of your eye wouldn't be very practical when it comes to gaming, so it might be a good thing this remains an Apple accessory for now. I can barely remember all the buttons during fights in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, so I can't imagine how bad I'd be when half the screen is plagued by a translucent green haze.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Yet, with the recent announcement that Sparking Zero is making its way over to the Nintendo Switch 2, I can't help but think how perfect an official Dragon Ball Scouter Switch headset would be when replaying through the game on the go.

Not only that, but a Dragon Ball MOBA, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, is launching on Steam in the future. After playing through its now closed beta test, I can bet I'll be just as bad at it as I am at Sparking Zero, but as someone with a room practically dedicated to everything Dragon Ball and Akira Toriyama, I'd jump at the chance to don an official Dragon Ball headset on my head while attempting to fight random people online as my girl Android 18.

Dragon Ball gaming tech has, and does, exist. There have been plenty of official gaming headsets in the past, like the Official Dragon Ball Z headset from Teknofun that's still available for $28.19 at Amazon, but these are often wired-only pairs with imagery from the series, rather than a piece of tech that looks so real you could use it for a Dragon Ball cosplay. There's also a lot of official scouter toys available by toy brands like Bandai, but so far, there's no high-end gaming headset scouter out there in the wild.

The Dragon Ball Z Scouter Collectible Headphone Case has since sold out at Casetify, and it's an online exclusive, so you won't find it in US or UK stores. If you own a pair of AirPod Max headphones, you can always go through second-hand means to grab your own, or sign up to be notified of any future restocks at the official Casetify storefront.



I'm not a fan of Apple audio tech, so I'll stick to hoping that the stunning detail found in this case will be put into a gaming headset in the future. I'm not giving up on my dream of looking like an absolute dork while playing Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra just yet.

Want some real Dragon Ball gaming goodies?

