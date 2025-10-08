Hey Pokemon fans, Razer's Pokemon Edition set is cheaper than ever this Prime Day
This Prime Day deal is super effective
I'll admit that I'm not a big fan of this Razer Pokemon Collection (the Gengar Edition headset and the rest of that spooky set of tech is more my style), but from one Pokemon Trainer to another, I still feel obliged to let you know it's currently on sale.
Thanks to today's Prime Day gaming deals, every item in the cute and colorful set is discounted, including the Razer BlackWidow V4 X keyboard, Razer Kraken V4 X headset, Razer Cobra mouse, and Razer Gigantus V2 medium-sized mouse pad. The biggest saving can be found with the wired headset, which is down to $70.14 at Amazon (was $99.99), a record-low for this pair of cups.
While its cuteness might not be super effective against me, any item in this set would be sure to light up the life of any Pokemon fan, making them the perfect gift for the holidays. Or, you can always treat yourself to a Pokemon gaming keyboard, mouse, headset, and a matching mousepad - I won't tell anyone, promise.
Razer BlackWidow V4 X Pokemon Edition | $169.99 $136.08 at Amazon
Save $33 - You can save $33 off this cute Pokemon Edition Razer BlackWidow V4 X mechanical keyboard, dropping it to its lowest price so far. This keyboard is packed with 6 macro keys, a multi-function roller, secondary media keys, and of course, an adorable Pokemon-themed chassis.
UK: £169.99 at Razer
Razer Kraken V4 X Pokemon Edition | $99.99 $70.14 at Amazon
Save $29 - This Pokemon version of the Kraken V4 X headset is down to $70.14 this Prime Day, a saving of $29 off its $99.99 MSRP. The wired headset is equipped with Razer's fantastic-sounding TriForce 40mm audio drivers and so your favorite Pokemon games will sound great - the fact that it's down to a record low price right now is music to my ears too.
UK: £92.99 at Amazon
Razer Cobra Pokemon Edition | $59.99 $54.04 at Amazon
Save $5 - This is one of the smallest discounts in the collection, as only $5 has been dropped from the Cobra's $59.99 MRSP. However, if you're after the whole set, I thought it was still worth bringing to your attention. This yellow and black gaming mouse is equipped with the same matching Pokemon print as the rest of the set, and is decked out with the brand's Gen 3 optical mouse switches and Razer Chroma support.
UK: £56.99 at Amazon
Razer Gigantus V2 M Pokemon Edition | | $29.99 $26.99 at Amazon
Save $3 - Amazon seems to have made an error with this mousepads name, but let's ignore that and focus on the saving instead. Like the rest of the set, this Pokemon Edition Gigantus V2 M mousepad is down to its lowest ever price during Prime Day. It's only the 14.2L x 10.8W version which is $3 cheaper today, but any saving is refreshing to see on such a recent release.
UK: £29.99 at Amazon
