Here are three ROG Xbox Ally accessories I'd grab before the handheld arrives

If you've already put in a ROG Xbox Ally pre-order and are looking forward to seeing how it stacks up against the best gaming handhelds, then you might be resting on your laurels and waiting for it's arrival. There's something else I'd strongly suggest you consider, though — Xbox Ally accessories.

The Xbox Ally officially arrives on October 16. and while there aren't any official accessories yet, there are third-party options at Amazon. Through my years of using handhelds, I've come to realize that accessories are mandatory for making the most of your new gadget. Some let you protect your gadgets so that one drop or bump won't write them off, whereas others let you expand their functionality.

So, if you've got a ROG Xbox Ally on route, it's time for you to start prepping your accessories and peripherals for day one. Below you'll find three purchases that I'd recommend, and each one will help you get the most out of your new handheld (or help it last longer). Best of all, you can grab them before the handheld's release date if you're subscribed to Prime.

1. Baseus 6-in-1 Docking Station

Baseus 6-in-1 dock | $39.99 $35.98 at Amazon

Save $4.01 - There's a 10% discount on this dock at the time of writing but that's not why we're listing it. This is a nice low price for an easy-to-recommend handheld dock and while it's not the cheapest option out there, it's high-quality and robust.

I'm starting this list with our best Steam Deck dock pick, as we call it in our Baseus 6-in-1 Docking Station review. That's because it's not just a fantastic option for Valve's handheld, but for others too, and Baseus itself confirms that it's compatible with the ROG Xbox Ally.

A dock like this will let you connect your Xbox Ally to a TV or gaming monitor via HDMI, with plenty of ports like a USB-C, ethernet, and multiple USB ports for connecting extra accessories or gadgets. All those will let you play PC games on the big screen, just like you would on a conventional console or something like the Switch 2.

A quick search of Amazon shows cheaper options, but not only does the Baseus' adjustable cradle make it far more versatile with different viewing angles, it comes from a brand we know and trust.

2. CoBak Carry Case

CoBak Xbox Ally carry case | $29.99 $26.99 at Amazon

Save $3 - There are three colors for this carry case and the black one is the cheapest, with green and white selling for $10 more. The color seems to be the only difference so I'd recommend opting for this model if you want to save money.

Unlike the Steam Deck, the Xbox Ally won't come with a carry case straight out of the box. Instead, you'll need to buy one, but that's pretty easy because manufacturers have already started releasing options.

This CoBak Xbox Ally carry case comes from a reputed maker of such protective shells (and other things), and we've recommended their other products during sales. It's chunky, and that's because it has multiple layers of protection to keep your handheld safe, with waterproofing and shock-proofing too. It also comes with space to store your charger, game cards and even earbuds.

3. JSAUX Screen Protector

JSAUX Screen Protector for Xbox Ally | $12.99 at Amazon

This screen protector pack is cheaper than many rivals, and also comes with an alignment frame so you can ensure you'll align it perfectly.

I've been testing gadgets for years now, and have been smashing screens for just as long; screen protectors are easy to forget, but you'll regret not picking one up if you damage your Xbox Ally's display.

We tested the JSAUX screen protectors for the Steam Deck and were impressed, so this two-pack for the Xbox Ally is easy to recommend. Protecting your Ally's display from day one is a smart play to make sure it's always working well, with its anti-scratch and anti-glare properties giving you two extra reasons to buy.

If you're worried about slapping down an invisible and hard-to-remove sticker over your Xbox Ally, it's worth pointing out that the package also comes with a guiding frame, so placing the screen protectors is easy. It's also worth noting that while this specific kit is for the OG Asus ROG Ally, it will fit nicely since both handhelds use the same 7-inch display.

