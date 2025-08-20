Asus has unveiled more Hatsune Miku PC tech at Gamescom, and my bank account is about to have an existential crisis

Want Miku PC accessories without the wait? (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) You can grab the ASUS TUF Gaming X Hatsune Miku PC accessories starting from $24.99 at Best Buy, which includes a mini wireless mouse, gaming keyboard, wired headset, and matching mouse pad.

Asus ROG is showing off its official Hatsune Miku PC gear at Gamescom 2025, and my bank account is shaking at the thought.

While I can't be there in person and have to admire the wealth of adorable gaming PC goodies from afar, that hasn't stopped me from imagining it positioned between my countless Vocaloid prize figures.

I was happy living in a world with just the Asus TUF Gaming Hatsune Miku PC accessories, but Asus ROG has truly upped the ante with the introduction of this fully-fledged Hatsune Miku gaming setup.

The new collection includes everything from a Hatsune Miku Edition motherboard, graphics card, PC case, power supply, cooler, monitor, to an SSD enclosure featuring imagery of everyone's favorite virtual diva. There's been no word yet on when we can expect to grab these components, and for how much, but judging from the past Asus ROG collaborations, it likely won't come cheap.

(Image credit: Asus ROG)

Asus ROG states that this new collection "exudes the vibrant Miku aesthetic," and judging from the imagery alone, I can entirely get behind those sentiments.

The iconic green and pink colors that I heavily associate now with my favorite virtual singer (besides PaRappa the Rapper, if he counts) are on full display, especially when it comes to the biggest piece of the collection, the ROG Strix Helios II Hatsune Miku Edition PC case.

This official mid-tower Miku PC case is equipped with dual tempered glass side panels and a diamond grille front panel that's heavily reminiscent of the ASUS ROG Eva 02 case I adore from its previous Evangelion anime collab. The stunning new Miku art that's prevalent throughout the entire collection is printed on the front of the tower, and there are even pink and green ergonomic elastic straps across the top, draped in Miku imagery.

Naturally, the case is ideal for housing a Hatsune Miku-themed rig inside, and Asus also has you covered for that.

Like I briefly touched on earlier, the set includes the ROG Strix X870E-H Gaming WiFi7 Hatsune Miku Edition motherboard, ROG Ryuo IV 360 ARGB AIO cooler, ROG Thor 1200W Platinum III Hatsune Miku Edition PSU, and a ROG Strix Arion SSD enclosure, and most importantly, an ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC Hatsune Miku Edition graphics card so every inch of your setup can scream that you're a Miku fan.

An RTX 5080 might be a tad overkill for any games on Steam featuring the virtual diva herself. For example, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ only requires 4 GB of RAM and at least a power equivalent to a Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti to run, but I can't help but admire the stunning Miku coat of paint that's been given to an otherwise boring all-black GPU.

(Image credit: Asus ROG)

The graphics card is made up of a four-fan design, two of which feature pink versions of the ROG logo in their centers, while the others unmistakably feature Miku's 01 tattoo. This is an important piece of Miku lore, as it also calls back to her official CV01 Vocaloid codename, so I love how it's been incorporated on the GPU.

The piece de resistance of the entire set for me, however, has got to be the gaming monitor. The 27-inch QHD display is decked out with a 260Hz refresh rate and 0.3ms (GTG) response time. If you're here to learn about the design, and less on the specs, you'll be happy to learn its entire stand is painted in that vivid green Miku color. Meanwhile, the stand, which comes with a place to hold your phone, and the back is sprinkled with Miku iconicography and details, from her 01 marking, to a giant pink Asus ROG logo for good measure.

Again, there's no pricing info available yet for the monitor or the rest of this stunning new Hatsune Miku collab. However, if you're lucky enough to be roaming the halls of Gamescom, you can check out the Asus ROG Hatsune Miku collection yourself in Hall 8.1.

If your rig could use a makeover, our guides to the best gaming chairs, the best SSDs for gaming, and our guide to the best PC headsets for gaming are full to the brim with accessories that can help give your desktop a boost.