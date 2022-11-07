Halo Infinite winter update and Forge release time explained

The Halo Infinite winter update containing the long-awaited Forge mode is nearly here.

Exact release times were shuffled after the recent time change, but thankfully the official Halo Twitter account released a handy global breakdown for major time zones which you can check out below. For quick reference, the Halo Infinite winter Forge update will drop at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST on Tuesday, November 8.

The Winter Update is coming. ❄️ Find out when it arrives in your time zone on November 8! #HaloWinterUpdate pic.twitter.com/ZqMTxp8JaANovember 7, 2022 See more

Forge, Halo's famous map maker, is the headliner for the big winter update, with developer 343 Industries promising maps twice the size of Halo 5's . Fans have been clamoring for the return of the level editor since the game was released, in no small part as a way to fill out the often meager seasonal cycle with custom content.

Forge isn't the only big addition coming with this update, though. Campaign co-op, another highly requested feature, is officially inbound after its preview period. Halo Infinite players can also look forward to new multiplayer maps and modes, a refreshed battle pass backed by bonus challenges and a reworked XP system, and a sizable weapon sandbox update.

Altogether, the update has been positioned as a substantial comeback for the long-struggling shooter. Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty recently described (opens in new tab) Halo Infinite's launch as the "classic runner's mistake of tripping and stumbling as you come across the finish line," echoing the disappointment of many players.