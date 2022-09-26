Halo Infinite support studio has spent two years making "something big and new for the franchise"

Certain Affinity, a support studio which has aided in the development of Halo Infinite, says it's spent the past two years building "something big and new for the franchise."

"The biggest thing we’re doing that’s public right now," CEO Max Hoberman tells VentureBeat (opens in new tab) (via Eurogamer (opens in new tab)), "for more than two years now we’ve been working on Halo Infinite doing something that - they’re very prescriptive about what we can say. But we’re doing something unannounced, and we’re doing lead development on that unannounced thing, from conception and design. It’s something big and new for the franchise. But I can’t say any more about it. That’s our single largest project of our three projects currently. We have close to 100 developers working on that."

Certain Affinity has been credited as a co-developer on Halo Infinity from the start, but earlier this year, the studio announced that it was "deepening" its relationship with 343 Industries and "further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways."

Before that, reports had attached Certain Affinity's name to a rumored battle royale mode for Halo Infinite, though even those reports were uncertain about whether the mode the studio was working on was truly a battle royale. The mode has been described as "newcomer-friendly" and will "hook into Halo Infinite’s upcoming Forge mode. Apparently separate from whatever Certain Affinity has been working on, Halo Infinite's battle royale-esque Last Spartan Standing mode launched after these reports made the rounds.

Certain Affinity has developed a few original titles, but it's primarily known for supporting development on major franchises like Halo and Call of Duty. Founded by Bungie veterans, the studio's first project was the Blastacular map pack for Halo 2.

Many fans are tired of waiting for Halo Infinite's long-promised comeback.