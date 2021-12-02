Halo Infinite player demonstrates the sniper rifle's power with a conga line of death

A Halo Infinite player has demonstrated the deadly power of the sniper rifle with a conga line of death.

Just below, you can see a clip that emerged on Twitter recently. The brief clip sees the player character panning over 23 enemy players lining up in a row, all with the express purpose of getting shot in the head with a sniper rifle. The player then lines up the perfect headshot by standing at one end of the conga line, and they all summarily hit the ground.

23人抜きスナイパー #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/AjCoGewbL1November 30, 2021 See more

It's a pretty neat demonstration of the true power of Halo Infinite's sniper rifle, even if it is a little bleak in nature. The fact that the sniper rifle can actually punch through 23 sets of armor in a row definitely makes it one of the more powerful weapons in the entirety of 343's sequel, standing shoulder to shoulder with the likes of the rocket launcher and the Skewer.

You can hop into Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode right now to try out the sniper rifle for yourself, and there's not long to go until the return of Master Chief in the game's campaign, which debuts next week on December 8. It's been a long time coming for the return of one of Xbox's most iconic characters, especially after a year-long delay, but Halo Infinite's campaign is now finally right around the corner.

