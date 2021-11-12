Halo Infinite multiplayer rumor says it will launch early for Halo's 20th anniversary

The Halo Infinite multiplayer could launch on November 15 to mark the series' 20th anniversary, if these rumors are to be believed.

The latest product of the Halo Infinite rumor mill is so enticing you'll probably want to believe it too, as HaloDotApi on Twitter claimd that Halo Infinite multiplayer will officially go live on November 15 - the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved. The account hasn't said what specifically has led them to this conclusion, though others have joined in on pushing it as a sure thing.

Heroes of Reach - November 15, 2021 #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/zLESxO6BcsNovember 11, 2021 See more

This rumor should be taken with a barrel of salt and left to cure for a while, especially as it's come out of nowhere, but at the very least it does seem fair to say that Microsoft and 343 Industries may have all the elements they need to make this happen.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer tests were very well received, and 343 Industries said that the version of the game they were based on was months behind their current production version. Since the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite is free-to-play, it wouldn't disrupt pre-order plans for the full game, instead serving as both a celebration of the anniversary and another way to build excitement for the campaign debut.

The big counterpoint is the question of why Microsoft would bother moving up its timetable just a few weeks when the official release date of December 8 is already so close. As such, it still feels pretty unlikely. But you'd better believe we'll be keeping an eye on the Xbox 20th anniversary event stream to see if this particular dream comes true.