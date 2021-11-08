Xbox 20th anniversary plans include a celebration stream and trivia event

Microsoft has unveiled its Xbox 20th Anniversary plans, including a special celebration event and redesigned badges for longtime members.

The Xbox Anniversary Celebration proper will kick off on Monday, November 15 at 10:00 PST / 13:00 EST / 18:00 GMT, and you'll be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. Microsoft has made it clear that it doesn't plan to reveal any new game announcements during the stream - instead, it's all about looking back on the journey Xbox has taken along with its dedicated community members over the last two decades.

Speaking of looking back, the membership budget that appears on your Xbox profile page is also due for an update, with new designs beginning to roll out next week. You'll still see the same number - corresponding to how many years you've been an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member - but it will be extra colorful and fancy.

If you really want to prove your X-chops, you can also participate in the Xbox FanFest trivia event starting on Saturday, November 13 at 2 pm PST / 5 pm EST / 10 pm GMT by signing up for the annual celebration . That broadcast will also include details for a number of Xbox 20th Anniversary giveaways - Microsoft isn't saying what will be on offer yet, but there's a good chance you'll have a shot at a Xbox 20th anniversary controller or maybe even some of those Xbox 360 Adidas sneakers .