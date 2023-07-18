Halls of Torment items tier list

This Halls of Torment item tier list will help you find the items that provide the best bonuses, divided by headwear, footwear, garments, gloves, necklaces, and rings. These items are essential for your survival, but it’s not always obvious which items are good, which are bad, and which are overpowered.

What are Halls of Torment items?

Halls of Torment items means your character’s equipment, including their headwear, garments, footwear, gloves, necklace, left ring, and right ring. You can equip one item per gear slot, which translates to a total of seven items at a time. To obtain more items, open treasure chests during a dungeon run.

Beware that you can’t re-equip items for new dungeon runs if you haven’t unlocked the item stash yet. To do so, you need to finish a quest called The Wellkeeper. In short, you need to defeat the Imp Chieftain in the Haunted Caverns (chapter I), and then find the Wellkeeper on the new map: Ember Grounds.

Halls of Torment best headwear tier list

Wind Crown – S Tier. Increases attack speed by 1% for 5 seconds for each enemy killed (up to +50% attack speed).

– S Tier. Increases attack speed by 1% for 5 seconds for each enemy killed (up to +50% attack speed). Fighter’s Headband – A Tier. Upon killing a boss or elite enemy, activate health regeneration for 60 seconds, thereby regenerating 1% health per second.

– A Tier. Upon killing a boss or elite enemy, activate health regeneration for 60 seconds, thereby regenerating 1% health per second. Ruby Circlet – A Tier. Deals 4% additional damage for each burning enemy. Limited to 60%.

– A Tier. Deals 4% additional damage for each burning enemy. Limited to 60%. Thunder Crown – A Tier. Hitting electrified enemies with magic attacks triggers a lightning strike. This deals 100 damage and has a chance to electrify the target.

– A Tier. Hitting electrified enemies with magic attacks triggers a lightning strike. This deals 100 damage and has a chance to electrify the target. War Horns – B Tier. Perform a war cry once per 5 seconds to weaken enemies in its range for 5 seconds, adding 3 stacks of fragile to them.

– B Tier. Perform a war cry once per 5 seconds to weaken enemies in its range for 5 seconds, adding 3 stacks of fragile to them. Helmet – B Tier. Adds +3 defence, and +3 block strength.

– B Tier. Adds +3 defence, and +3 block strength. Hood – C Tier. Adds +12% health capacity, and +2 defence.

The Halls of Torment battlefield is full of minor enemies, making the Wind Crown effect very easy to trigger. With this amazing item equipped, your attack speed will be much, much higher for most of the dungeon run.

Granted, not everyone needs a 60% HP recovery after defeating a larger opponent, but if you do, Fighter’s Headband is extremely helpful. The additional damage from the Ruby Circlet and Thunder Crown is also pretty good, but depends on your playstyle - you need to focus on burning enemies or electrifying them to make full use of the effects. As for the defensive headwear items, it’s better to block incoming attacks rather than increase HP, so prioritise the Helmet.

Halls of Torment best garments tier list

Shadow Cloak – S Tier. Spawns shadows near you to damage enemies and increase your block strength by 10.

– S Tier. Spawns shadows near you to damage enemies and increase your block strength by 10. Blood-Soaked Shirt – A Tier. Defeating an enemy has a 3% chance to give you 1 health point.

– A Tier. Defeating an enemy has a 3% chance to give you 1 health point. Blazing Shell – A Tier. Enemies that touch you have a 50% chance to start burning. Also adds + 6 block strength.

– A Tier. Enemies that touch you have a 50% chance to start burning. Also adds + 6 block strength. Hunter's Garb – A Tier. Damage increases for 8% per second (up to 40%) for each second you stand still. This bonus resets as soon as you move.

– A Tier. Damage increases for 8% per second (up to 40%) for each second you stand still. This bonus resets as soon as you move. Defiant Plate – B Tier. Grants 3 defence for 5 seconds after taking damage. This can't go over 30 defence.

– B Tier. Grants 3 defence for 5 seconds after taking damage. This can't go over 30 defence. Plate Armor – B Tier. Adds +6 block strength.

– B Tier. Adds +6 block strength. Chain Mail – C Tier. Adds +10% health capacity and + 3 defence.

Most Halls of Torment garments are focused on protection, so try to get the ones that greatly improve your block chance and HP regeneration. Ideally, we also want the garments to improve your damage, making them useful even when you don’t need the extra defence. The Shadow Cloak, with its high block chance and damage, offers the best of both worlds.

Blazing Shell is good, but it’ll take damage to deal damage. Hunter’s Garb requires a fixed stance, but given the quick damage increase, you only need to stand still for a few seconds. Don’t underestimate Blood-Soaked Shirt; if you take a little more risk and continuously kill minor enemies, the HP return is pretty good.

Defiant Plate, Plate Armor, and Chain Mail offer some welcome early-game protection, but nothing special.

Elven Slippers – S Tier. Your chance to block increases with the distance you’ve moved (up to +10). The bonus decreases over time while standing still.

– S Tier. Your chance to block increases with the distance you’ve moved (up to +10). The bonus decreases over time while standing still. Electrostatic Treads – S Tier. Charges when you move. When fully charged, emits an electric shock wave that damages and stuns enemies.

– S Tier. Charges when you move. When fully charged, emits an electric shock wave that damages and stuns enemies. Runner Shoes – A Tier. Adds +15% movement speed.

– A Tier. Adds +15% movement speed. Firewalker Boots – B Tier. While moving, you produce a trail of fire that damages your enemies. The fire patches have a small chance to burn enemies.

– B Tier. While moving, you produce a trail of fire that damages your enemies. The fire patches have a small chance to burn enemies. Spike Boots – B Tier. When hit, you drop 10 spikes to the ground that deal 100 damage and stun the enemy on contact. It takes 4 seconds to recharge, and they can't be blocked.

– B Tier. When hit, you drop 10 spikes to the ground that deal 100 damage and stun the enemy on contact. It takes 4 seconds to recharge, and they can't be blocked. Plated Boots – B Tier. Adds +3 defence and +3 block strength.

– B Tier. Adds +3 defence and +3 block strength. Bogged Boots – C Tier. Leave a trail of goo. Enemies that touch the goo are slowed down. Goo puddles disappear after 10 seconds or when several enemies touch them.

– C Tier. Leave a trail of goo. Enemies that touch the goo are slowed down. Goo puddles disappear after 10 seconds or when several enemies touch them. Pace Setter – D Tier. For every 10 seconds without moving, you heal for 1% of your maximum health.

The best Halls of Torment footwear items typically focus on improving movement speed and granting movement speed related bonuses. As you need to move around in order to discover items, evade enemies, complete quests, and extract items, footwear with “standing still” bonuses are not as useful. With that in mind, the Elven Slippers add an amazing block bonus, while the Runner Shoes are great for early-game players who lack speed.

The movement-based Electrostatic Threads footwear deals good area-of-effect damage and stuns enemies, making this the best item of its kind. The Firewalker (leaving only a trail) and Spike Boots (only acts upon hit) are more restricted, while the Bogged Boots merely slow down enemies. The latter is often counterproductive as it may diminish your kill count.

Halls of Torment best gloves tier list

Invocator's Grasp – S Tier. Adds +40% summon spawns, +40% summon duration, and +20% summon damage.

– S Tier. Adds +40% summon spawns, +40% summon duration, and +20% summon damage. Fencer Gauntlets – S Tier. Every time you block, you have a 50% chance to land an additional attack (always a critical hit). Also adds +5 block strength.

– S Tier. Every time you block, you have a 50% chance to land an additional attack (always a critical hit). Also adds +5 block strength. Hunting Gloves – A Tier. Adds +30% additional strikes per projectile.

– A Tier. Adds +30% additional strikes per projectile. Quickhand Gloves – A Tier. Adds +20% attack speed.

– A Tier. Adds +20% attack speed. Longfinger Gloves – A Tier. Adds +80% pickup range.

– A Tier. Adds +80% pickup range. Sparking Tips – B Tier. When you hit a burning enemy with physical attacks, that enemy will spark fire damage projectiles. This deals damage based on the burn strength and has a chance to set the targets on fire.

– B Tier. When you hit a burning enemy with physical attacks, that enemy will spark fire damage projectiles. This deals damage based on the burn strength and has a chance to set the targets on fire. Spellcaster Gloves – B Tier. When you don’t use your main attack for 2 seconds, your abilities become stronger over time, up to 66.6%.

– B Tier. When you don’t use your main attack for 2 seconds, your abilities become stronger over time, up to 66.6%. Thornfists – C Tier. Deals a critical hit to each enemy that harms you.

The Invocator’s Grasp is the best Halls of Torment item for a Warlock (summoner) build as it greatly improves minion strength, while the Fencer Gauntlets are perfect for any build with a high block stat. All three A Tier items are great alternatives – you can’t go wrong with attack speed and extra projectile strikes. While the Longfinger Gloves’ pickup range boost may not seem as important, remember that it will save you a ton of time moving around, especially if you use many ranged attacks. Plus, you don’t have to spend your early game upgrades on pickup range.

Spellcaster Gloves are only good in combination with great passive spells. The attack bonus is far less impressive if you consider the loss of main attack damage. Sparking Tips deals decent damage but it’s reliant on burn application. If burning enemies die before you can hit them with physical, the opportunity to deal extra damage is lost. If you don’t get hit and already have a good critical rate, the C Tier Thornfists are quite useless.

Halls of Torment best necklace tier list

Gatherer's Charm – S Tier. Helps locating ingredients for new potions. Increases movement speed by +10%.

– S Tier. Helps locating ingredients for new potions. Increases movement speed by +10%. Collar of Confidence – S Tier. Deals +5% damage for each enemy in your pickup range. The maximum increase is 50%.

– S Tier. Deals +5% damage for each enemy in your pickup range. The maximum increase is 50%. Duelist's Spark – A Tier. Increases damage by 50%, but decreases damage by -5% for each enemy in your pickup range.

– A Tier. Increases damage by 50%, but decreases damage by -5% for each enemy in your pickup range. Jade Amulet – A Tier. Increases experience gain by +50%.

– A Tier. Increases experience gain by +50%. Blood Catcher – B Tier. Each time you've dealt 100 times your maximum health in damage, you regenerate 1 health point.

– B Tier. Each time you've dealt 100 times your maximum health in damage, you regenerate 1 health point. Maiden's Tear – B Tier. When you’re about to take damage, regenerate 10% health instead. Has a 90-second recharge time.

– B Tier. When you’re about to take damage, regenerate 10% health instead. Has a 90-second recharge time. Scars of Toil – C Tier. Adds +0.07% damage for each missing health point.

Gatherer’s Charm is an odd one, but it’s extremely helpful while gathering potion ingredients, and therefore worthy of the S Tier. Collar of Confidence and Duelist’s Spark are both great, but keeping enemies close is typically easier than keeping them at bay, which is why Collar of Confidence is the better Halls of Torment item in this case. The Jade Amulet will help you get upgrades faster, but it’s better to boost your attacks, defeat more enemies, and thus gain more experience through your increased strength.

The B Tier Halls of Torment items are good if you’re looking for better defence, but beware that Blood Catcher requires a high damage output. Maiden’s Tear is a bit more reliable. As the worst Halls of Torment item on this list, Scars of Toil would require a loss of 100 HP to get a 7% damage increase, which is not only risky but also not that great an improvement.

Halls of Torment best rings tier list

Ring of Fire – S Tier. Transforms the damage type of you main weapon into fire. It has a +15% chance to burn enemies on hit.

– S Tier. Transforms the damage type of you main weapon into fire. It has a +15% chance to burn enemies on hit. Ring of Thunder – S Tier. Transforms the damage type of you main weapon into electric damage. Also adds a +15% chance to electrify enemies on hit.

– S Tier. Transforms the damage type of you main weapon into electric damage. Also adds a +15% chance to electrify enemies on hit. Wooden Ring – S Tier. Adds +10% base crit chance.

– S Tier. Adds +10% base crit chance. Copper Ring – A Tier. Increases your base critical damage by +40%.

– A Tier. Increases your base critical damage by +40%. Guiding Star – A Tier. While attacking, you gain +40% attack speed and -30% movement speed. While moving, you gain -30% attack speed and +40% movement speed.

– A Tier. While attacking, you gain +40% attack speed and -30% movement speed. While moving, you gain -30% attack speed and +40% movement speed. Seal of Rebirth – A Tier. If you die, the seal breaks and revives you with 50% of your max health.

– A Tier. If you die, the seal breaks and revives you with 50% of your max health. Pest Ring – A Tier. Summons a rat every 2 seconds. Rats bite up to 10 random enemies, thereby applying 5 debuffs at random with each bite.

– A Tier. Summons a rat every 2 seconds. Rats bite up to 10 random enemies, thereby applying 5 debuffs at random with each bite. Necromancers Clutch – B Tier. Every 15 seconds, you summon a skeleton to fight by your side. They will perish after a set time, and you can handle 5 summons at a time.

– B Tier. Every 15 seconds, you summon a skeleton to fight by your side. They will perish after a set time, and you can handle 5 summons at a time. Demonic Bond – B Tier. Every 5 seconds, you summons an imp to fight for you. They will disappear after a set time. You can handle 5 summons at a time.

– B Tier. Every 5 seconds, you summons an imp to fight for you. They will disappear after a set time. You can handle 5 summons at a time. Echoing Band – B Tier. Damaging an enemy with physical attacks has a 20% chance to deal 40% of the damage as splash damage.

– B Tier. Damaging an enemy with physical attacks has a 20% chance to deal 40% of the damage as splash damage. Iron Ring – B Tier. Adds +10 base attack damage.

Halls of Torment has plenty of amazing rings and hardly any bad ones. As long as you use your main weapon, and especially if you use other burn- or electrify-based bonuses, the Ring of Fire and Ring of Thunder should be your number one choices.

Both the Wooden and Copper Rings are very common items to find in early game, which is extremely helpful as both are beneficial to virtually any playstyle. The critical rate boost gives you a decent chance to land critical hits right away (going from 15% to 25% at the start of a run), also saving you the trouble of finding several critical rate upgrades early on. As a critical damage increase isn’t that helpful without a high critical rate, the Wooden Ring is arguably a bit better than the Copper Ring.

The Guiding Star is good, but not as suitable for speedy characters who depend on movement while attacking. The Seal of Rebirth may rectify a costly mistake, but if you’ve reached to point where you simply get overwhelmed by your opponents, its effect will merely postpone your defeat. This might make a big difference if you’re seconds away from extracting a Halls of Torment item though.

As for the summoning rings, the Pest Ring’s rats are typically more helpful as they apply debuffs instead of just dealing damage. Likewise, Echoing Band and Iron Ring increase damage, but not enough to compete with the best Halls of Torment rings.

And that concludes this Halls of Torment item tier list. Best of luck on your next dungeon crawl!