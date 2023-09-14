Halloween comes to Riverdale as the Archie gang meets Michael Myers

Slasher movie mainstay Michael Myers is leaving Haddonfield this Halloween season and venturing into a new town, chock full of fresh-faced teens ready to feel the wrath of his bloodlust: Riverdale.

That's right - this Halloween, Michael Myers is heading to Archie's hometown to meet the Riverdale gang in a pair of creepy-fun art prints by artist Matt Talbot.

The first mirrors a classic scene from the original 1978 Halloween film, but with Betty, Veronica, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch swapped in for the original teens of the movie. The second cover pays homage to the classic cover of 1971's Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1, with Michael Myers peering in on Sabrina through her window.

(Image credit: Archie Comics)

"Every so often, if you’re really fortunate, a dream project comes along - and this was one of those times," states Talbot in Archie's announcement. "The Archie gang meeting up with Michael Myers? When I was asked if I was up for drawing what that might look like, I couldn’t say ‘yes’ fast enough."

"Working on this with the team at Archie was so much fun," he continues. "I love that we ended up with one piece paying homage to an iconic scene from Halloween, and another paying homage to an equally iconic Archie comic cover."

(Image credit: Archie Comics)

Here's the catch. If you want to get your mitts on the two prints, you can only do it in person at the H45 convention in Pasadena, California, which celebrates 45 years since the release of John Carpenter's iconic film. And what's more, it looks like the prints will only be available for one day of the con - September 30.

Maybe if we're lucky, Archie will release more prints online after the convention. But don't hold your breath.

Can't get enough scary stories? Check out the best horror comics of all time.