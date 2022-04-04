Half-Life Alyx mod ‘Levitation’ adds new story and 5-hour campaign

Half-Life: Alyx is getting extra content courtesy of a new mod.

It might not have been the follow-up to Half-Life 2 that fans were expecting, but Valve did eventually return to Half-Life over 15 years after the launch of the series' iconic second instalment with virtual reality prequel Half-Life: Alyx. And while the wait for the next entry in the Half-Life series could be a long one, this impressive new mod for the acclaimed VR title will surely make it a little easier to bear.

Half-Life Alyx: Levitation sees you investigate a mysterious levitating building, and judging by the announcement trailer, there'll be a heavy focus on action. The fan-made mod will be available for free to those who own Half-Life: Alyx, and its creators estimate that it will provide somewhere between four and five hours of gameplay for the average player.

The trailer, which you can see below, features some Half-Life favourites, including Russell and G-Man.

Half-Life Alyx: Levitation is a collaboration between animator Corey Laddo and level designer and artist Shawn Snelling, arguably best-known as CS:GO map creator FMPONE. According to the trailer's description, they are aiming to release the mod this summer.

No official follow-up for Half-Life: Alyx has yet been announced. Although one could be on the way as a datamine of Valve's recent Aperture Desk Job tech demo found traces of a Half-Life: Alyx follow-up and a cancelled Portal game.

In her Half-Life: Alyx review, Rachel calls the game as "A love letter to Half-Life", describing it as "a technological marvel, and "the best game you can play in VR right now". If you're wondering which VR device is for you, check out our guide to the best VR headset in 2022: all the latest devices compared.