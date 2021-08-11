Guardians of the Galaxy devs feel encouraged by Kamala Khan's role in Marvel's Avengers

The Guardians of the Galaxy developers feel encouraged by the use of Kamala Khan as a central character in Marvel's Avengers.

In a new interview with Rock, Paper, Shotgun, Eidos Montreal senior producer Olivier Proulx spoke about the challenges of putting out a Marvel-related game after Marvel's Avengers launched from Crystal Dynamics last year in September 2020. Proulx says that the team isn't feeling any pressure after the tricky launch of Marvel's Avengers, but rather, the developers feel encouraged by the use of the lesser-known superhero Kamala Khan as Crystal Dynamics' main character.

"It was a good sign that we could explore and do new things with the franchise," Proulx explains. "We know the expectations coming with a Marvel IP are sky high, people are looking at it with a lot of attention to detail. It didn't put any more pressure on the team, we already wanted to make the best possible game from the get go."

The excellent Kamala Khan was brilliantly used by Crystal Dynamics as the central character to Marvel's Avengers, picking up as the playable protagonist of the main campaign after the introductory prologue section starring the Avengers themselves. Khan was a vibrant, charismatic character, and it's nice to see the developers at Eidos Montreal feel inspired by the use of the character in a central role.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy launches later this year on October 26 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. Eidos Montreal's game won't feature any microtransactions or DLC, but it will feature a slate of MCU-inspired cosmetics for Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot to unlock and equip.

For a bit of a breakdown on the story of Eidos Montreal's game, head over to our Guardians of the Galaxy interview with the game's senior creative director for more.