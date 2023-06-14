GTA Online removes hundreds of vehicles from the store and puts some behind a paywall

GTA Online's latest update removes almost 200 vehicles from the in-game store, placing some of them behind the game's paywall.

Last week, Rockstar announced what changes would be coming to GTA Online once the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries launched on June 13. In a blog post , the developer reveals: "Lesser-used vehicles will be removed from the in-game websites to streamline the browsing experience. These vehicles will be made available via events showrooms, The Lucky Wheel, and other places."

Now that the update is live, GTA Online players have noticed that Rockstar wasn't kidding about removing some vehicles. According to players on Reddit, GTA Online has had 195 vehicles removed from the in-game store, everything from the Peyote Gasser to the Massacro Racecar, Tailgater, Landstalker, Cliffhanger, and many, many more. A full list of which is being documented over on the GTA Forums .

Understandably, GTA Online players aren't particularly pleased with this change. "The vast majority of these vehicles are not simply less-common or spawn-on-the-street vehicles," one Reddit user explains. "Some, like the Stirling GT, are among the most competitive vehicles in their specific classes, and in that particular case, the Stirling GT is still available for purchase - for GTA+ members only at the new Vinewood Car Club - a location where 10 vehicles will be shuffled around every week for test driving/purchasing."

The same Reddit user has also pointed out: "If it really was about 'streamlining' the experience, many have pointed out that they simply could have added a filter function to the in-game sites for particular classes or even an option to sort alphabetically," a sentiment echoed by many in the comments of this user's post.

In slightly more positive GTA news, thanks to a recent financial report from Rockstar parent company Take-Two, it seems GTA 6 could launch as soon as early 2024 - which is literally less than a year away. This hasn't been outwardly confirmed by either Rockstar or Take-Two, and GTA 6 isn't mentioned by name in the report, but it's something. This release window was also backed up by Microsoft late last year.