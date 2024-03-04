GTA Online is getting a new raid where you take on Rockstar's version of KFC

GTA Online is getting a new Raid where players take on Rockstar's version of KFC.

Later this week, on March 7, the brand new 'Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid will be coming to GTA Online for everyone to partake in. It'll see players attempting to expose a huge ring of corruption within one of the local Cluckin' Bell farms, which are famously a stand-in for KFC in Rockstar's game.

Take on corrupt LSPD cops and a dangerous new cartel in The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, an action-packed new story update coming March 7 to GTA Online: https://t.co/WDaYLlTiWY pic.twitter.com/cndiWPZUS9March 1, 2024 See more

The trailer above looks suitably action-packed, and pretty over-the-top, even for GTA's wild standards. Somehow, trains and yachts are factored into the Raid in some manner, making it seem like the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid will take place across both land and sea.

The Raid has players working once again with Vincent Effenburger, who GTA Online players will know well by now. The former Diamond Casino head of security turned LSPD officer wants players to basically take out a cartel running an operation out of the local Cluckin' Bell factory.

"The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid will also feature new vehicles for players to acquire and customize, including the ferocious Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor Law Enforcement Vehicle," reads Rockstar's post about the new Raid's reward. You can check out the new vehicle just below, and it looks like a police cruiser crossed with a muscle car.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Here's hoping the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid gives players waiting for GTA 6 something meaty to sink their time into before the game's next trailer inevitably rolls around at some point in the future. Speaking of, Rockstar recently mandated GTA 6 workers return to its offices for five days a week, in the name of "productivity" and "security," as the game enters the final stages of production.

