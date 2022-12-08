GTA Online gets an “expansive new two-party story update” starting next week

GTA Online is getting more story content when its big December update - the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars - launches next week.

Rockstar explains in a Newswire post (opens in new tab) that Los Santos Drug Wars is "the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update". This time around, you'll be heading to Blaine County to reunite with Nervous Ron and meet a new band of "out-of-state misfits" to help them put their stamp on the Los Santos psychedelics trade. That means fighting off "an unlikely coalition of wealthy hippies and trigger-happy bikers" while trying to sling your wares.

Aside from that, the new update features fresh business enterprises to operate, GTA Online new cars and missions, and "experimental" upgrades. Rockstar shares that more will follow after, including holiday-themed events, significant story and gameplay updates, and more.

Earlier this week, Rockstar revealed (opens in new tab) that the December update would include many quality-of-life updates. PS5 and Xbox Series X game editions are getting ray-traced reflections, which will be accessible through the Fidelity Mode graphics setting, among other things.

Regarding vehicles, weaponised customised vehicles will be useable in select races soon enough, but only where appropriate - don't get any funny ideas. New-gen players can also access Hao's Special Works without completing their introductory race.

Some of the more neat changes from the update relate to the economy. Smuggler's Sell Missions rewards are permanently tripled, while Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions are getting a high demand bonus to bring payout in line with all other business activities.

It remains to be seen what Los Santos Drug Wars' big story plans are, though fans have been hoping for more narrative-focused content, with last December's The Contract that featured Franklin going down well. Will Michael De Santa or Trevor pop up? Only time will tell.

Recently, GTA RP fans were both scared and relieved to see Rockstar address roleplay servers.